the complete review - fiction

The Garden of Seven Twilights



by

Miquel de Palol



Catalan title: El jardí dels set crepuscles

Translated by Adrian Nathan West

Our Assessment:



B+ : intriguing tangle of stories in service of a complex whole

Source Rating Date Reviewer Le Monde . 11/10/2015 François Angelier Le Temps . 5/4/2013 Isabelle R. Die Welt . 6/10/2007 Jennifer Wilton

From the Reviews :

"Les registres varient: il est question de la haute société espagnole, d’art et d’amour, de politique mondiale et d’argent, de crimes et de pouvoir, d’amitié, de trahison et de vengeance, mais aussi de mathématiques. Et de mythologie, dans un long récit de rêve tombé là par surprise. (...) Quant au lecteur, il a beaucoup de travail à démêler les fils que l’auteur lui embrouille à plaisir. Pour autant qu’il aime ce genre d’énigme, il passe quelques heures de frissons élégants, délicieux." - Isabelle R., Le Tenmps





"So ambitioniert die Erzählstruktur, so zahlreich sind die Referenzen: Mythologie und Philosophie, Kunst und Literatur, Astronomie und Geometrie, Ökonomie, Gesellschaftstheorien. Es gibt nichts, was hier keinen Raum hätte, nichts, was die Kriegsflüchtlinge der Zukunft -- sie befinden sich Mitte des 21. Jahrhunderts -- nicht diskutieren würden. Man könnte das für überambitioniert halten -- wäre da nicht eine leichte Selbstironie, die hin und wieder zwischen den Kapiteln aufblitzt." - Jennifer Wilton, Die Welt

The complete review 's Review :

The Garden of Seven Twilights begins with an introduction addressed 'To the Non-Specialist Reader', written by a Miquel de Palol i Moholy-McCullydilly in a changed world, several centuries after the: "Nuclear Wars of the Contemporary Era, also known as the Four Wars of Entertainment" (which took place in 2025, 2059-2061, 2091, and 2113). It introduces 'The Garden of Seven Twilights', a well-known and much-studied text of uncertain date, with the oldest conserved edition of it dating to 2460; the text then presented here is largely based on a 2840 edition. (Amusingly -- and displaying the thoroughness of Palol's invention --, a 'General Bibliography for The Garden of Seven Twilights' is appended to this introduction, listing several dozen texts, the earliest of which is dated 2735 (and the latest, 2997).)

It's also the kind of novel that, somewhere around its midpoint -- more than four hundred pages in -- then includes the exchange:

Betanci placed a book he'd brought to read during his stay onto the table. Gamut picked it up and read the title aloud.

"The Garden of Seven Twilights . What's it about ?"

"I just started it," Betanci said. "It's got a rather dubious introduction, but then it deals with the destruction of Constantinople during a nuclear war."

"I've read it," Alfeu said. "Editors, right ? They just can't resist letting us know how intelligent they are."

"Forewords should be against the law," Ganut said.

Don't you see ? We're implicated in this tale ! We're the ones being played with. Otherwise, what would be doing here ?

If the narrator conceals his position, and with it, part of the story, it's possible he is distorting the story or the ending in favor of another, future story this one might be part of. I mean, this story might be nothing more than an image in service of other interests.

The novel is a closed system (or at least that's what the authors want it to be, whether or not they admit it), and the rules of the game already provide a key. That never happens in reality, which is impossible to close, so vast and rich that no one can address it on the basis of limited knowledge.

"You must be aware, my dear friend, that our sejour is drawing to a close. Everyone present has taken refuge in the mountains, awaiting some sort of resolution. That resolution is now at hand," he said before pronouncing very slowly, "This evening, perhaps, the war will be over."

- M.A.Orthofer, 9 April 2023

See Index of Spanish and Catalan literature

Other books from Dalkey Archive Press under review

About the Author :

Catalan author Miquel de Palol was born in 1953.

