The Red Handler



by

Johan Harstad



Collected Works

Annotated Edition

Norwegian title: Ferskenen

Translated by David Smith

From the Reviews :

"Auf frischer Tat ist ein anspielungsreicher Roman für den anspruchsvollen Kenner." - Aldo Keel, Neue Zürcher Zeitung

The complete review 's Review :

The Red Handler is presented as the collected fiction featuring a character known as 'the Red Handler, private detective', by (the fictional author) Frode Brandeggen (1970-2014), in an edition annotated by: "Brandeggen's German friend and professional annotator, Bruno Aigner". Close to 150 pages of the volume are taken up by the fifteen Red Handler-novels, with another hundred or so pages devoted to endnotes -- 252 of them.

The Red Handler novels are (obviously) very short -- in contrast to Brandeggen's one other published work of fiction, his 1992 debut, the 2322-page Konglomeratisk pust ('Conglomerativ Breath'), which even the otherwise sympathetic Aigner judges to be: "perfectly unreadable" and whose print run was almost entirely pulped ("The number of copies it sold can be counted on one hand"). An unpublished warm-up to the Red Handler books also clocked in at 433 pages, but then Brandeggen moved to the other extreme, with each of the Red Handler crime novels only running, at most, a few hundred words. Not that Brandeggen didn't put a lot of work into them: Aigner can draw on the: "notes on composition, characters, plot development, ideas for future expansion" that accompany each of the novels -- with, for example, the notes to the four-page novel The Red Handler Stumbles Across It covering 142 pages. But the novels themselves are fiction boiled down to the barest minimum.

The Red Handler novels are not your typical crime fiction, as, as Aigner explains: "Brandeggen consciously chose to break with the established rules of the detective story, laid down by Van Dine and Knox, e.g., at the end of the 1920s". The crimes this PI looks into don't always involve murder -- and:

Brandeggen also scoffed at Van Dine and Knox's unbending rule that the detective must never solve the crime as a result of blind chance, coincidence, or being at the right place at the right time. On the contrary, this became the Red Handler's modus operandi, given Brandeggen's deep interest in coincidence, the collective unconscious, and synchronicity.

- M.A.Orthofer, 12 April 2024

About the Author :

Norwegian author Johan Harstad was born in 1979.

