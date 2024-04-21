Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

The Novices of Lerna



by

Ángel Bonomini



general information | our review | links | about the author

A selection of sixteen stories by Bonomini, taken from various collections

Translated by Jordan Landsman

Our Assessment:



B+ : intriguing and appealing stories

See our review for fuller assessment.

The complete review 's Review :

The Novices of Lerna collects the longer title story and fifteen shorter ones, a selection of the fiction Ángel Bonomini published between 1972 and his death.

'The Novices of Lerna' is narrated by Argentine Ramón Beltra. A recent law school graduate, age twenty-four, he is surprised to receive an offer for a six-month fellowship at the University of Lerna in Switzerland. The fellowship itself sounds almost too good to be true, beginning with the amount of money involved; it also sounds like a great opportunity -- and would be a chance to see a bit of the world. Nevertheless, Beltra isn't entirely comfortable with this offer from afar -- not least because: "the tone aroused my suspicion due to how cloying, cautious, and bland it was". Still, it's just too great an opportunity to pass up.

Puzzlingly and disturbingly, while they don't ask for much additional information in making the arrangements, they do require: "a frankly disconcerting report of my physical characteristics". The seven-page report he has to fill out includes measurements: "so detailed and varied that someone could have easily reproduced my body down to the millimeter" .....

The University of Lerna is a small institution, generally with some two hundred students in residence:

But every five years, the university went into recess for a year and the students abandoned the premises while the majority of the professors traveled to other centers of study. Only a few teachers remained at Lerna and continued their research linked to the old House: Theology, Mathematics, and Law. This was a recess year and the university had invited twenty-four professionals from different parts of the world.

Everyone was allowed to consider, judge, assess, and interpret the fact in any way they pleased, but the university reserved the right not to communicate the objective of the "project" to any individual fellow or group.

- M.A.Orthofer, 21 April 2024

:

Transit Books publicity page

Pre-Textos publicity page

See Index of Latin and South American literature

About the Author :

Argentine author Ángel Bonomini lived 1929 to 1994.

