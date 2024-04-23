

the complete review - fiction

Mortal Leap



by

MacDonald Harris



With an Introduction by Jonathan Coe

With an Afterword by Steven G. Kellman

Our Assessment:



B+ : solid, serious fiction

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The NY Times Book Rev. . 14/6/1964 Elizabeth Janeway TLS . 3/5/2024 David Collard

From the Reviews :

"MacDonald Harris, a good writer, has written an almost-good book. (...) For the life of me I wouldn't argue with Mr. Harris's writing skill, good eye, sharp ear. Nor would I argue with his basic premise that a man can change, can choose good over evil, can find his way out of a stagnant jungle and into fertile and responsive connection with his fellows. If this is a myth, it is one that we haven't seen through yet. But I do argue with his short-circuiting of the exploration of such changes by falling back on the matrix patterns that have got loose in present-day thinking and writing. Clunk ! they go, whenever they come in, clinching Mr. Harris's plot and constraining the action of his characters." - Elizabeth Janeway, The New York Times Book Review





"Far more than a neglected curiosity, Mortal Leap is an impressively original, adventurous novel of ideas and, as Coe says in his introduction, "a masterpiece of existential writing"." - David Collard, Times Literary Supplement

The complete review 's Review :

In Mortal Leap the narrator tells his life story, beginning with his childhood in a little Utah town. He reflects right at the beginning on his past and who he has become -- noting that he still can't answer the most basic of questions: "who am I ?" Identity already troubled him in his youth, as he didn't fit in with his Mormon family; a fish out of water, he fled as soon as he could, heading to Oakland and, as soon as he hit eighteen, took out his seaman's papers and spent the next five years on ships, first as: "wiper and oiler and later as third engineer".

He finds a mentor of sorts in fellow seaman Victor -- an "authentic stoic", through and through, and one who dishes out some hard lessons along the way as well (and nicely summed up as: "In his way he was quite a philosopher. Once I told him he should read Schopenhauer and he said, 'I don't read Yiddish.'").

The narrator also learns quickly from experience:

I had found out everything I was taught up to the age of seventeen was false, so I decided that nothing was true, or at least it wasn't worth arguing whether anything was true or not.

You don't have to make any pretenses or feel emotion, and you know what to count on. There are no surprises and no decisions, and nothing from the outside can touch you.

It would go on this way and I didn't know how to change it. To change you have to hae a new point to start from, and I didn't know how to find this or what it would be.

I don't think you have any control over who you are -- it just happens.

- M.A.Orthofer, 2 June 2024

Boiler House Press publicity page

See Index of Contemporary American fiction

About the Author :

American author MacDonald Harris (actually: Donald Heiney) lived 1921 to 1993.

