The Misadventures of

Master Mugwort



by

Su Shi, Lu Cai, and Tu Benjun



The Misadventures of Master Mugwort collects three works 'Miscellaneous Stories of Master Mugwort' (艾子雜說; ca. 1100), attributed to Su Shi 'Further Sayings of Master Mugwort' (艾子後語; 1516), by Lu Cai 'Other Sayings of Master Mugwort' (艾子外語; 1608), by Tu Benjun

collects three works Translated and with an Introduction by Elizabeth Smithrosser

This is a bilingual edition, with the original Chinese text facing the English translation

A volume in the Hsu-Tang Library of Classical Chinese Literature

(-) : well presented; interesting collection

The Misadventures of Master Mugwort collects three collections of stories or anecdotes involving 'Master Mugwort' -- 艾子 ('Aizi'; 'Master Ai') in the original, with 艾 indeed meaning 'mugwort' but, as translator Elizabeth Smithrosser notes in her Introduction: "Ai may be an intentional homophone of ai 騃, or "fool," making him "Master Fool".

The fictional Master Mugwort appears to have been introduced in the Song dynasty collection 'Miscellaneous Stories of Master Mugwort' (ca. 1100), attributed to Su Shi. (There is some debate about the authorship of the collection, addressed by Smithrosser in both her Introduction as well as an Appendix on: "Issues of Attribution in Miscellaneous Stories".) The character is picked up again in the two later Ming dynasty collections included here, from 1516 and 1608, presenting similar comic pieces; the original collection consists of thirty-nine pieces, and all together there are seventy-six.

As Smithrosser notes in her Introduction: "the episodes do not follow a chronological sequence and vary in length" -- and, while the court of Qi in the Warring States-era (475-221 BCE): "is presented throughout as his primary base and the state by which his services are patronized,", the stories: "are peppered with anachronisms, ranging from references to material culture and social structures that did not yet exist, to poetic allusions to later texts, to mention of figures who had not yet been born". And:

Each collection not only reflects the personal touch of the author, but also expresses the concerns of his era; the Master Mugwort collections are much less parodies of Warring States matters than they are satires of their own day and age, whereby the Warring States setup is a vehicle through which to poke fun at current affairs and human folly more broadly.

艾子驚 問曰 ：「 汝兒有罪、︁應受此罚 〫 汝何與焉 ？」其子泣曰 ：「 汝凍吾兒、︁吾亦凍汝兒 〫」艾子笑而釋之 〫



In surprise, Master Mugwort asked, "Your son is at fault and needs to be punished. But what have you done to deserve this punishment ?"

Tearfully, Master Mugwort's son replied, "If you freeze my son to death, I'll freeze yours !"

Master Mugwort laughed and let them go.

吾今幸無尾，但恐更理會科斗時事也



True, I am fortunate enough not to have a tail at present. But I'm terrified my past will come back to haunt me !

- M.A.Orthofer, 27 June 2024

Oxford University Press publicity page

About the Authors :

Su Shi (蘇軾) lived 1037 to 1101.



Lu Cai (陸采) lived 1497 to 1537.



Tu Benjun (屠本畯) lived 1542-1622.

