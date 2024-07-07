Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

Rose Royal



by

Nicolas Mathieu



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

French title: Rose Royal

Translated by Sam Taylor

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B : solid little modern-relationship novella

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Libération . 3/10/2019 Alexandra Schwartzbrod NZZ . 27/7/2020 Paul Jandl TLS . 10/6/2022 Agnès C. Poirier Die Welt . 23/7/2020 Tilman Krause

From the Reviews :

" Rose Royal , en 77 pages, raconte de façon implacable la tragédie des féminicides qui, l'an dernier, a entraîné la mort de 121 femmes en France et cette année déjà 113 aux premiers jours d'octobre." - Alexandra Schwartzbrod, Libération





, en 77 pages, raconte de façon implacable la tragédie des féminicides qui, l'an dernier, a entraîné la mort de 121 femmes en France et cette année déjà 113 aux premiers jours d'octobre." - "Dass es bis dahin eher gemächlich zugeht, hat damit zu tun, dass das Buch kein Krimi ist, sondern von eher gewöhnlichen menschlichen Delikten handelt. Von Täuschungen und Enttäuschungen. Von männlichem Chauvinismus. Und von den Aufregungen tödlicher Langeweile. (...) Kaum etwas in Rose Royal ist mehr als nur Behauptung, weil diese Liebesgeschichte niemals nur privat ist, sondern auf exemplarische Weise auch politisch sein muss. (...) Mathieu hat eine Platzpatrone von Roman geschrieben." - Paul Jandl, Neue Zürcher Zeitung





ist mehr als nur Behauptung, weil diese Liebesgeschichte niemals nur privat ist, sondern auf exemplarische Weise auch politisch sein muss. (...) Mathieu hat eine Platzpatrone von Roman geschrieben." - "It is a tale of slow subjugation (.....) Mathieu explores the vicious circle into which Rose falls, in a country where a femicide takes place every three days. Gradually, almost imperceptibly, the trap gets tighter and each character's addiction to the other stronger" - Agnès C. Poirier, Times Literary Supplement





"Mit hinreißender Lakonie beschreibt der Autor, wie das vor sich geht. Und wieder kann man nicht umhin, seine gestanzte Formulierungskraft zu bewundern (.....) Die Angst wechselt mitnichten die Seite, und am Ende siegt nicht das (weibliche) Prinzip Kommunikation, sondern eben leider doch das (männliche) Prinzip Gewalt. Das ist alles messerscharf aus den Charakteren der Figuren entwickelt, ohne jene heute so beliebten Jeremiaden über „die“ Gesellschaft, „die“ Verhältnisse. Hier sind zwei Menschen ganz allein für ihr Unglück verantwortlich." - Tilman Krause, Die Welt

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

Rose Royal is a slim, three-part novella. The Royal is the regular after-work haunt of Rose. Nearing fifty, she still has a fine set of legs on her but is beginning to show her age. She was married -- young, at age twenty -- but she's on her own again: her two grown-up sons lead their own lives now, and she and her husband divorced "without major complications". She's been in relationships since, but nothing too serious or lasting.

She's also had some bad experiences with men, too often seeing their aggressive side flare up:

It was always the same old story. You touched the nerve of his pride and his fist came down on you.

Rose looked for the promised five stars but couldn't find them on the large swinging doors or on the carpet runner that swept up the stairs, nor even on the staff uniform. Apparently the Hotel Royal in Evian didn't believe it necessary to flaunt this distinction because its clientele knew what to expect anyway.

He made her feel that she was dangling by a thread. Such was her dependence, so deep had she fallen into servitude, that a single word would be enough to send her spinning into the void.

For a long time she had not been able to put a name to this allusive violence. It was far from the obvious brutality of domestic abusers that you read about in the newspapers. There was no sobbing, there were no bruises. It was a violence of allusions, silences, absences.

- M.A.Orthofer, 7 July 2024

- Return to top of the page -

:

Other Press publicity page

in8 publicity page

Babel publicity page

Hanser Berlin publicity page

See Index of French literature

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

French author Nicolas Mathieu was born in 1978.

- Return to top of the page -