the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

|
the
Literary Saloon
the literary
weblog
at the
complete review
the weblog
about the saloon
support the site
archive
to e-mail us:
literary weblogs:
Books, Inq.
Bookninja
BookRiot
Critical Mass
Guardian Books
The Millions
MobyLives
NewPages Weblog
Omnivoracious
Page-Turner
PowellsBooks.Blog
Three Percent
Perlentaucher
Rép. des livres
Arts & Letters Daily
Bookdwarf
Buzzwords
The Millions
The Rumpus
Two Words
Waggish
See also: links page
|
|
|
|
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review
The
Literary Saloon
Archive
1 November 2022
1 November:
Warwick Prize longlist | US v. Bertelsmann SE & Co.
go to weblog
return to main archive
1 November 2022
- Tuesday
Warwick Prize longlist | US v. Bertelsmann SE & Co.
Warwick Prize longlist
They've announced the longlist for this year's Warwick Prize for Women in Translation, fourteen titles selected from 138 submissions (warning ! dreaded pdf format !).
(Yes, this prize admirably reveals all the titles that are in the running -- something that all literary prizes should do.)
Only three of the longlisted titles are under review at the complete review:
The shortlist will be announced in a few weeks; the winner will be announced 24 November
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
US v. Bertelsmann SE & Co.
Big publishing news: Judge Florence Pan has ruled in US v. Bertelsmann SE & Co., blocking the merger between Penguin Random House and Simon & Schuster; see, for example, the Reuters report by Diane Bartz, U.S. judge says Penguin Random House book merger cannot go forward and Alexandra Alter and Elizabeth A. Harris' report in The New York Times, Judge Blocks a Merger of Penguin Random House and Simon & Schuster.
(The full order was not immediately released.)
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
previous entries (21 - 31 October 2022)
archive index
- search the site -
- return to top of the page -
© 2022 the complete review
Main | the New | the Best | the Rest | Review Index | Links