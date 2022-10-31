the
Literary Saloon

the literary
weblog at the
complete review

the weblog

about the saloon

support the site

archive

cr
crQ
crF

RSS

Twitter

to e-mail us:

literary weblogs:

  Books, Inq.
  Bookninja
  BookRiot
  Critical Mass
  Guardian Books
  The Millions
  MobyLives
  NewPages Weblog
  Omnivoracious
  Page-Turner
  PowellsBooks.Blog
  Three Percent

  Perlentaucher
  Rép. des livres

  Arts & Letters Daily
  Bookdwarf
  Buzzwords
  The Millions
  The Rumpus
  Two Words
  Waggish

  See also: links page



the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review

The Literary Saloon Archive

1 November 2022

1 November: Warwick Prize longlist | US v. Bertelsmann SE & Co.


go to weblog

return to main archive


1 November 2022 - Tuesday

Warwick Prize longlist | US v. Bertelsmann SE & Co.

       Warwick Prize longlist

       They've announced the longlist for this year's Warwick Prize for Women in Translation, fourteen titles selected from 138 submissions (warning ! dreaded pdf format !). (Yes, this prize admirably reveals all the titles that are in the running -- something that all literary prizes should do.)

       Only three of the longlisted titles are under review at the complete review:        The shortlist will be announced in a few weeks; the winner will be announced 24 November

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       US v. Bertelsmann SE & Co.

       Big publishing news: Judge Florence Pan has ruled in US v. Bertelsmann SE & Co., blocking the merger between Penguin Random House and Simon & Schuster; see, for example, the Reuters report by Diane Bartz, U.S. judge says Penguin Random House book merger cannot go forward and Alexandra Alter and Elizabeth A. Harris' report in The New York Times, Judge Blocks a Merger of Penguin Random House and Simon & Schuster. (The full order was not immediately released.)

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


previous entries (21 - 31 October 2022)

archive index

- search the site -

- return to top of the page -

© 2022 the complete review

the Complete Review
Main | the New | the Best | the Rest | Review Index | Links