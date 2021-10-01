the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

|
11 October 2021
11 October 2021
- Monday
Seoul International Writers' Festival | Ahab (Sequels) review
Seoul International Writers' Festival
This year's Seoul International Writers' Festival, with a theme of 'Awakening', opened on Friday and runs through the 24th; there's a solid list of participants.
Apparently, it is a hybrid online/in-person event this year.
See also previews in The Korea Herald (Seoul International Writers' Festival to shed light on literature's role in post-pandemic era, by Kim Hae-yeo) and The Korea Times (Seoul Int'l Writers' Festival to kick off next week, by Park Han-sol.)
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
Ahab (Sequels) review
The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Pierre Senges' Melville-variation-novel, Ahab (Sequels), coming from Contra Mundum Press.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
