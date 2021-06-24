Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



B+ : a clever use of form in/as story

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Publishers Weekly A 24/6/2021 .

"(A) postmodern puzzle narrative that's equal parts playful and penetrating in this dexterous adventure. (...) Madden calls attention brilliantly to the medium's building blocks (...) in a kind of comics theory course with the punch line of the protagonist declaring that "drawings have a greater power than words to get under your skin." This endlessly inventive work is a metafictional master class in comics." - Publishers Weekly

Ex Libris opens with the narrator entering a fairly bare room. The narrator enters this space of respite, retreat, and escape -- a separation from the outside world -- noting: "I am an exile from my own life". Here, in this small, closed-off isolation is an opportunity for the re-making of the self:

I need to heal myself, I need to find the new thread of my story again and start a new chapter before I can open up the door and leave.

It's ironic for me to seek solace in books when I consider how responsible they are for my current unhappiness.

- M.A.Orthofer, 18 October 2021

About the Author :

Matt Madden has published numerous comic books.

