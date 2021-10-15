Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

The Daughter of Time



by

Josephine Tey



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

The fifth in the Inspector Alan Grant series

Our Assessment:



B+ : a fun idea, quite well realized

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Le Monde . 24/1/2003 Gérard Meudal The NY Times . 22/2/1952 Orville Prescott The NY Times Book Rev. A 24/2/1952 Anthony Boucher Sunday Times A 24/6/1951 J.W.Lambert The Washington Post A- 12/3/2003 Jonathan Yardley

From the Reviews :

"C'est un roman policier atypique. L'action y est pratiquement inexistante puisque l'inspecteur de Scotland Yard est cloué au lit par une fracture." - Gérard Meudal, Le Monde





"(J)ust about the oddest detective story I ever came across. (...) As a detective story this isn't much. (...) But as an investigation of modern documents it is fascinating. Anyone who likes history and its more celebrated villains should be fascinated by Miss Tey's proof" - Orville Prescott, The New York Times





"The result is a real bouleversement of schoolbook and encyclopedia "history", treated with compelling logic, precise scholarship and a cumulative intensity which makes the fictional, and even the factual crimes of 1952 seem drab affairs indeed. (...) The relative lack of contemporary action may put a few readers off this book; but most will, I trust, like this reviewer, clasp it to their hearts as one of the permanent classics in the mystery field." - Anthony Boucher, The New York Times Book Review





"Miss Tey (...) makes hay of several more legends masquerading as history; seldom can information have been so painlessly communicated as this ingenious, stimulating and very enjoyable combination of whodunit and history." - J.W.Lambert, Sunday Times





"On and on the argument will go, as it had for centuries before this novel appeared, but when considering The Daughter of Time one does best to relegate historical nitpicking and even amateur sleuthing to the background. Concentrate on the book's virtues as fiction and its exploration of the mystery and uncertainty and downright falsehood that too often are at the heart of our inquiries into the past. Alan Grant has a word for that: "Tonypandy." To find out what it means, read The Daughter of Time, which repays the reading many times over." - Jonathan Yardley, The Washington Post

The complete review 's Review :

The Daughter of Time features Alan Grant, a Scotland Yard inspector who is also the central figure in several earlier novels by Tey. Unlike those, however, The Daughter of Time does not involve a present-day crime. Instead, it finds Grant "bed-borne", in hospital. He managed to fall through, of all things, a trap door while chasing a criminal and is now laid up with: "a game leg and concussed spine"; he's only beginning to walk on his own two feet at the conclusion of the novel. But for this particular case there's no need for him to go sleuthing on the streets.

When the novel opens, Grant is bored. The pile of books by his bedside doesn't offer the kind of relief he is seeking; everything is too familiar and predictable, Grant wondering:

Did no one, any more, no one in all this wide world, change their record now and then ? Was everyone nowadays thirled to a formula ? Authors today wrote so much to a pattern that their public expected it.

Richard the Third. Crouchback. The monster of nursery stories. The destroyer of innocence. A synonym for villainy.

That book was the Bible of the whole historical world on the subject of Richard III -- it was from that account that Holinshed had taken his material, and from that that Shakespeare had written his

(A)ll I pine for is a contemporary account of events. They must have been country-rocking events. I want to read a contemporary's account of them. Not what someone heard-tell about events that happened when he was five, and under another regime altogether.

Give me research. After all, the truth of anything at all doesn't lie in someone's account of it. It lies in all the small facts of the time. An advertisement in a paper. The sale of a house. The price of a ring.

It's an odd thing but when you tell someone the true facts of a mythical tale they are indignant not with the teller but with you. They don't want to have their ideas upset. It rouses some vague uneasiness in them, I think, and they resent it. So they reject it and refuse to think about it. If they were merely indifferent it would be natural and understandable. But it is much stronger than that, much more positive. They are annoyed.

Very odd, isn't it ?

Neither by nature nor by profession was he interested in mankind in the large. His bias, native and acquired, was towards the personal.

- M.A.Orthofer, 15 October 2021

About the Author :

British author Josephine Tey (actually: Elizabeth MacKintosh) lived 1897 to 1952.

