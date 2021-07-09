

Lemon



by

Kwon Yeo-sun



Title: Lemon Author: Kwon Yeo-sun Genre: Novel Written: 2019 (Eng. 2021) Length: 147 pages Original in: Korean Availability: Lemon - US Lemon - UK Lemon - Canada

Korean title: 레몬

Translated by Janet Hong

Our Assessment:



B+ : creatively and effectively presented

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Daily Mail . 7/10/2021 Stephanie Cross The Observer . 26/9/2021 Hephzibah Anderson

From the Reviews :

" Lemon is a darkly thriller-ish tale of aftermath (.....) (I)t is the (apparently) incidental details that linger longest, and most unsettlingly, in the mind." - Stephanie Cross, Daily Mail





is a darkly thriller-ish tale of aftermath (.....) (I)t is the (apparently) incidental details that linger longest, and most unsettlingly, in the mind." - "Though the narrative takes the form of a detective novel, it becomes a meditation on envy, grief and, this being South Korea, plastic surgery. Understated yet lingeringly eerie." - Hephzibah Anderson, The Observer

The complete review 's Review :

Lemon is an unusually-structured little thriller, its eight chapters set between 2002 and 2019, glimpses across the years offered by a range of characters involved in the story. It is not so much about getting at the truth behind a notorious crime -- 'The High School Beauty Murder', as it came to be known -- as the aftermath of that case.

The victim was teenager Kim Hae-on, her head bashed in in the summer of 2002. The main suspects are schoolmates Shin Jeongjun, in whose Lexus RX300 she was seen on the evening of her death, and Han Manu, who admits to having seen Hae-on in Jeongjun's car while on his scooter. The two boys are from different sides of the tracks and leave very different impressions -- Jeongjun's family very well-off, and he a popular and good student; Han Manu struggling in a poor, single-parent household, just getting by in school -- and, because of that and some inconsistencies in his testimony, the police hone in on Han Manu as their prime suspect.

Hae-on's sister, Da-on, obsesses over what happened, and over the case, for all those years after it happened; she is the central character here -- alongside Hae-on, who is, however, all absence -- and several of the chapters are narrated by her, including the first, in which she imagines the 2002 interrogation of Han Manu, understanding:

Rather than try to find the real culprit, the detective would have considered whom he could -- or should -- crush and turn into the culprit. And that's exactly what he tried to do.

My sister was beautiful. Unforgettably so. She was perfection, bliss personified. But more than anything, she was at that mythical age: eighteen.

I had no idea what was going on in her head. It seemed she didn't think about anything. She did nothing and thought nothing. She considered no one and harmed no one. She wasn't interested in anyone nor bothered by anyone. She seemed most content and serene when she was left alone, doing absolutely nothing. The grace and detachment of her gestures -- observing someone wordlessly or giving a curt response and then looking away -- only enveloped her beauty in dignity.

Even if my mother had tried to stop me, I would have gone ahead, but she didn't try. If anything, she encouraged it, offering me the money for the surgery, despite having been rather stingy all her life.

- M.A.Orthofer, 11 October 2021

About the Author :

South Korean author Kwon Yeo-sun (권여선) was born in 1965.

