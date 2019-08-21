the
Literary Saloon

the literary
weblog at the
complete review

the weblog

about the saloon

support the site

archive

cr
crQ
crF

RSS

Twitter

to e-mail us:

literary weblogs:

  Books, Inq.
  BookRiot
  Con/Reading
  Critical Mass
  Guardian Books
  The Millions
  MobyLives
  NewPages Weblog
  Omnivoracious
  Page-Turner
  PowellsBooks.Blog
  Three Percent

  Perlentaucher
  Rép. des livres

  Arts & Letters Daily
  Bookdwarf
  Buzzwords
  The Millions
  The Rumpus
  Two Words
  Waggish

  See also: links page





saloon statistics

the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review

The Literary Saloon Archive

23 August 2019

23 August: The new Houellebecq ... | Translating Chinese fiction | Shkëlqimi dhe rënia e shokut Zylo review


go to weblog

return to main archive


23 August 2019 - Friday

The new Houellebecq ... | Translating Chinese fiction
Shkëlqimi dhe rënia e shokut Zylo review

       The new Houellebecq ...

       The new Michel Houellebecq isn't a book, but rather the film Thalasso, directed by Guillaume Nicloux, in which the author plays himself, opposite Gérard Depardieu, who plays himself .....
       It's just out in France, where it has received considerable attention -- including on the cover of this week's Charlie Hebdo. See also the IMDb page or, for example, the France 24 report, Sparks fly on big screen as Depardieu meets Houellebecq in (booze-free) French spa.

       Meanwhile, Houellebecq's not quite so new latest novel is scheduled to come out in English soon -- though, as an impatient David Sexton notes in the Evening Standard, in a profile of the author, What France's most important writer said next:
Published in France in January, with an initial print run of 320,000 copies, Serotonin appeared in German, Italian and Spanish versions just days later. Why we have had to wait so long is not clear.
       Indeed. But it'll be showing up this fall; see the publicity pages from Farrar, Straus and Giroux and William Heinemann (and don't get me started on those covers ...), or pre-order your copy at Amazon.com or Amazon.co.uk.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Translating Chinese fiction

       I've often mentioned the popularity of Chinese online fiction, with an incredible volume of (maybe not always so good ...) fiction finding a large audience -- but: "Chinese online literature has had trouble being under the spotlight overseas due to the lack of translators and translation inefficiency as the main obstacles in this industry".
       What to do ? Apparently -- machine-translate it .....
       So reports Gabriel Li at pandaily, in Chinese Online Literature Steps Into Overseas Market With AI Translation, focusing on: "an open platform named funstory.ai to help online literature make their way to overseas markets"
       Obviously, it's more ... efficient. Whether it's anything else -- like readable -- ... well, we'll see.
       (Regardless of the quality currently achievable, we'll obviously be seeing more and more of this -- and there will, no doubt, be improvements in quality. Whether they'll ever be anywhere near good enough ... I still have my doubts.)

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Shkëlqimi dhe rënia e shokut Zylo review

       The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Dritëro Agolli's Shkëlqimi dhe rënia e shokut Zylo.

       Far too little Albanian fiction is translated into English -- and this hasn't been, though some of Agolli's other work has been -- albeit only by the official Albanian publishers of the time (i.e. maybe not the most impressive of translations ...); a decade ago Peter Constantine made the case for (re)translating one of Agolli's books, and more of his work in general, in the Quarterly Conversation's 'Translate this Book !'-feature, noting that:
what is most remarkable in the writings of both Agolli and Kadare is that during the years of the harshest and most restrictive censorship they both managed to write deep and powerful novels, despite having to avoid an endless list of unmentionable and untreatable topics.
       I'd certainly argue for more Agolli-in-English (and some contemporary Albanian fiction, too, for good measure).

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


previous entries (11 - 20 August 2019)

archive index

- return to top of the page -

© 2019 the complete review

the Complete Review
Main | the New | the Best | the Rest | Review Index | Links