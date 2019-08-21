the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

Meanwhile, Houellebecq's not quite so new latest novel is scheduled to come out in English soon -- though, as an impatient David Sexton notes in the Evening Standard, in a profile of the author, What France's most important writer said next:
Published in France in January, with an initial print run of 320,000 copies, Serotonin appeared in German, Italian and Spanish versions just days later.
Why we have had to wait so long is not clear.
I've often mentioned the popularity of Chinese online fiction, with an incredible volume of (maybe not always so good ...) fiction finding a large audience -- but: "Chinese online literature has had trouble being under the spotlight overseas due to the lack of translators and translation inefficiency as the main obstacles in this industry".
What to do ?
Apparently -- machine-translate it .....
So reports Gabriel Li at pandaily, in Chinese Online Literature Steps Into Overseas Market With AI Translation, focusing on: "an open platform named funstory.ai to help online literature make their way to overseas markets"
Obviously, it's more ... efficient.
Whether it's anything else -- like readable -- ... well, we'll see.
(Regardless of the quality currently achievable, we'll obviously be seeing more and more of this -- and there will, no doubt, be improvements in quality.
Whether they'll ever be anywhere near good enough ... I still have my doubts.)
Far too little Albanian fiction is translated into English -- and this hasn't been, though some of Agolli's other work has been -- albeit only by the official Albanian publishers of the time (i.e. maybe not the most impressive of translations ...); a decade ago Peter Constantine made the case for (re)translating one of Agolli's books, and more of his work in general, in the Quarterly Conversation's 'Translate this Book !'-feature, noting that:
what is most remarkable in the writings of both Agolli and Kadare is that during the years of the harshest and most restrictive censorship they both managed to write deep and powerful novels, despite having to avoid an endless list of unmentionable and untreatable topics.
I'd certainly argue for more Agolli-in-English (and some contemporary Albanian fiction, too, for good measure).