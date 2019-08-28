

the complete review - guide

A Short Treatise

Inviting the Reader to

Discover the Subtle Art of Go



by

Pierre Lusson, Georges Perec,

and Jacques Roubaud



French title: Petit traité invitant à la découverte de l'art subtil du go

Translated and with an introduction by Peter Consenstein

With numerous diagrams

Our Assessment:



B+ : solid, compact introduction to the game, with amusing embellishments

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer La Stampa . 19/1/2015 Bruno Ventavoli

From the Reviews :

"Complesso, geniale, impossibile da conoscere in ogni sfumatura, simula battaglie, stimola meditazioni, danna gli animi, oscilla tra caos e provvidenza. Il trattatello, oltre a farci scoprire un raffinato svago orientale (...), ribadisce la parentela tra letteratura e ludicità" - Bruno Ventavoli, La Stampa

The complete review 's Review :

A Short Treatise Inviting the Reader to Discover the Subtle Art of Go was first published in France fifty years ago. The authors note that its advance of this game into the Western world was slow, but even here, France lagged, and at the time of the writing they claim France: "is just a bit below Afghanistan as far as the number and quality of players go"; their purpose was to help put France on the Go-map, introducing the game to their countrymen and perhaps arousing some interest in playing it among them. That the book now appears in English translation, some five decades later -- and was also translated into Italian and German in recent years --, of course has mostly to do with two of the co-authors, Oulipo masters Georges Perec and Jacques Roubaud. Both mathematically inclined, and authors of rule-based works that nevertheless show great creativity and imagination, this most Oulipian of games, Go, would seem to be right up their alley -- though translator Peter Consenstein notes in his Introduction that Perec did give up playing, because of the (time) demands of the game ("My Go professor told me that I could become a mediocre player, honorably mediocre, if I played two hours a day").

Perec and Roubaud add a playful element to the guide, an added layer and spin on the straightforward explanation of the basics, that make it an entertaining text even for those who aren't in it to actually learn the game -- as well as those who are already familiar with these basics. The Short Treatise is, however, an honest-to-god -- and quite good -- introductory guide to the game.

The Short Treatise is presented in four parts, each of which is further divided into many short chapters.

It begins with part 0, 'Celebration', which introduces the game and its history -- noting:

GO has its trends and schools, its secrets and mysteries, its charm and brio, its character and legend.

Only one activity exists to which GO may be reasonably compared.

We will have understood it is writing.

Given the lamentable state of this sublime game in France, it is absolutely impossible to procure a GOBAN, and impatient neophytes will have to construct their own set.

This is what it comes down to:

— either the reader has absorbed the content of these two chapters, in which case you must begin playing immediately (how ? see chapter III)

— or the reader has truly not understood anything. In which case there is only one solution: take a shower, relax, breathe deeply, and start over from the beginning.

If you have still not understood anything after a second reading, our advice is to start or go back to playing chess (ugh !).

On that still far-off day when we will have taught a computer to play, the computer, believe us, will tremble when playing.

- M.A.Orthofer, 28 August 2019

About the Author :

Pierre Lusson is a French mathematician.



The great French writer Georges Perec (1936-1982) studied sociology at the Sorbonne and worked as a research librarian. His first published novel, Les Choses, won the 1965 Prix Renaudot. A member of the Oulipo since 1967 he wrote a wide variety of pieces, ranging from his impressive fictions to a weekly crossword for Le Point.



French author Jacques Roubaud was born in 1932. He has been a member of Oulipo since 1966. He is a professor of mathematics, and has published both poetry and fiction.

