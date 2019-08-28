|
A Short Treatise
Our Assessment:
B+ : solid, compact introduction to the game, with amusing embellishments
See our review for fuller assessment.
From the Reviews:
The complete review's Review:
A Short Treatise Inviting the Reader to Discover the Subtle Art of Go was first published in France fifty years ago.
The authors note that its advance of this game into the Western world was slow, but even here, France lagged, and at the time of the writing they claim France: "is just a bit below Afghanistan as far as the number and quality of players go"; their purpose was to help put France on the Go-map, introducing the game to their countrymen and perhaps arousing some interest in playing it among them.
That the book now appears in English translation, some five decades later -- and was also translated into Italian and German in recent years --, of course has mostly to do with two of the co-authors, Oulipo masters Georges Perec and Jacques Roubaud.
Both mathematically inclined, and authors of rule-based works that nevertheless show great creativity and imagination, this most Oulipian of games, Go, would seem to be right up their alley -- though translator Peter Consenstein notes in his Introduction that Perec did give up playing, because of the (time) demands of the game ("My Go professor told me that I could become a mediocre player, honorably mediocre, if I played two hours a day").
GO has its trends and schools, its secrets and mysteries, its charm and brio, its character and legend.The authors contrast it with chess a number of times -- contrast usually being the operative word: "We are not withholding our opinion: we don't think much of the game of chess". They maintain they mainly refer to chess rather out of desperation, using it as a fallback, "a crutch" -- since it is something their audience is familiar with (because of the: "deplorable popularity of this pathetic game in France").
Go is presented as a duel, "an infinite pathway" -- and they conclude this section with the unsurprising observation:
Only one activity exists to which GO may be reasonably compared.Part I introduces 'The Rules', a good overview, presented in small bites, of how the game is played and the basics surrounding the game. Part II is a more advanced look at 'The Game: Elementary Tactics and Strategies', walking readers through some more advanced game build-up and what to keep an eye on. With illustrative diagrams of various positions and moves, these parts of the Short Treatise do make for a solid entry-level guide to how to play the game. In an age where much of this is available online -- and perhaps more readily understood played out for the beginner there -- such an approach is perhaps no longer first choice for getting one's feet wet, but this is a compact, well-organized and -presented guide that still holds up well, and can indeed still serve more than adequately to lead a reader through the (first) essentials.
Finally, Part III offers 'Saturation': odds and ends from 'Famous Players to 'Building your own GO set' -- since:
Given the lamentable state of this sublime game in France, it is absolutely impossible to procure a GOBAN, and impatient neophytes will have to construct their own set.This is also the part where some (sometimes painful ...) wordplay really comes into play, with terrible puns ("It TAKAS two to tanGO") and some really forced wordplay ("John GO-le-swarthy, author of the Forsythe SaGO"), all the way to the inevitable: "Waiting for GOdot, Beckett"; the final chapter is a (going-out-of-business-)'Sale', where they: "sell off, at rock bottom prices, the following colorful phrases" that they couldn't fit into the text proper ..... It's all good, harmless fun, and this underlying humor does help lighten the overall tone -- useful in what might otherwise tend too easily to the very dry; in the hands of writers like Perec and Roubaud it's handled pretty well -- and hard not to smile at.
Typical is the 'Conclusion' of the second part, summing up the way the game is played:
This is what it comes down to:Introducing a fairly timeless game, the Short Treatise stands up well even fifty years on (with a few of the references and addresses updated for this edition). And the occasional dated mention even takes on nice new meanings, such as the observation that:
On that still far-off day when we will have taught a computer to play, the computer, believe us, will tremble when playing.A Short Treatise Inviting the Reader to Discover the Subtle Art of Go is a nice little curiosity that should appeal equally to Go-aficionados and the Oulipo-obsessed -- and can certainly be recommended to anyone wanting to learn about the game.
- M.A.Orthofer, 28 August 2019
Pierre Lusson is a French mathematician.
