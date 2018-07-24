Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

Wishes



by

Georges Perec



Title: Wishes Author: Georges Perec Genre: Fiction Written: (1989) (Eng. 2018) Length: 232 pages Original in: Wishes - US Wishes - UK Wishes - Canada Vœux - Canada Wishes - India Vœux - France

French title: Vœux

Written between 1970 and 1982, these pieces were originally privately distributed by the author

Translated and transmogrified, and with an Introduction by Mara Cologne Wythe-Hall [Marc Lowenthal]

With an introductory note by Maurice Olender

The complete review 's Review :

Wishes collects the small albums that Georges Perec wrote for and distributed to his friends, in privately printed editions of one to two hundred copies, an annual New Year's tradition. (There are ten of these albums here; one of them was not originally a New Year's album but is entirely in keeping with the rest.) Perec describes them as: "short texts, generally based on homophonic variations", and translator Mara Cologne Wythe-Hall (a pseudonym entirely in keeping with the spirit and approach of Perec's texts) begins his Introduction explaining:

Meticulously silly, Georges Perec's Wishes demonstrates language's fundamental urge never to get to the point: the meaning of words has been subordinated to their sound, allowing these sounds in turn to generate new, often nonsensical, meanings.

I have made two translations of each pamphlet, the first one literal (which I've labeled as a "translation"), the second more of an adaptation working from the generative lists Perec used (which I've chose to call, by way of distinction, a "transmogrification").

In times past, dreams obsessed their dreamers. But since then they have been thoroughly examined by psychoanalysis, and one can now say that henceforth, never again:

We were in my aunt's kitchen when a cockroach scurried out from beneath the oven. My cousin crushed it, hesitated, and then asked me what he should do with the carcass. I replied:

One day Freud made a completely Freudian slip. He was having a discussion with Jung and Ferenczi: Ferenczi was doing all of the talking, and Freud wanted to ask him to let the other speak a little. But he did exactly the opposite !

Jung asked Freud how he wanted his Martini.

"Stirred, not shaken," Freud replied.

Jung stirred away.

"But not that much !"

- M.A.Orthofer, 24 July 2018

About the Author :

The great French writer Georges Perec (1936-1982) studied sociology at the Sorbonne and worked as a research librarian. His first published novel, Les Choses, won the 1965 Prix Renaudot. A member of the Oulipo since 1967 he wrote a wide variety of pieces, ranging from his impressive fictions to a weekly crossword for Le Point.

