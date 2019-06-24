Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



Korean title: 九雲夢 or 구운몽

Translated and with an Introduction by Heinz Insu Fenkl

Previously translated as The Cloud Dream of the Nine by James S. Gale (1922), A Nine Cloud Dream by Richard Rutt and Kim Chong-un (1974), and The Nine Cloud Dream by the English Student Association at Ewha Women's University (no date)

B+ : neatly layered tale, if ultimately too easy a ride

"Professor Fenkl has produced a fluent, lively and indeed elegant translation of this work, which does its author justice and skilfully navigates between avoiding self-conscious archaism (this is a 17th-century work, after all) in the tone of the book whilst at the same time using language which has not been made to sound anachronistic or too "modern". (...) On the surface, The Nine Cloud Dream reads a bit like a fairy tale or fantasy novel crossed with an adventure story and a bildungsroman. (...) Kim Man-jung does not simply write a book extolling or privileging the virtues of Buddhism." - John Butler, Asian Review of Books

The Nine Cloud Dream begins with a devoted -- and the favorite -- disciple of Grand Master Liu-kuan, the barely twenty year-old Hsing-chen, volunteering to pay respects to the Dragon King on behalf of his teacher. The mission goes off without a hitch -- except that the Dragon King holds a grand feast for the occasion, and, while Hsing-chen feebly protests that: "wine intoxicates the mind, and it is against my monastic vows to drink", convinces the young monk to down a couple of glasses of the stuff (arguing: "this wine is altogether different from the wine that mortals drink"). Then, on his way back to the monastery, Hsing-chen comes across eight charming fairies and banters with them a bit, and uses some of his supernatural powers to see them on their way (transforming some peach blossoms into jewels).

It all seems rather mild stuff, and pretty harmless, but the master has rather higher standards and expectations and is not pleased when Hsing-chen returns, nor with Hsing-chen's excuses:

You, on the other hand, have lost your heart and mind to those seductive creatures. Your thoughts have turned toward a life of pleasure. Your mouth waters for worldly honor and wealth.

When he had finished his teaching, Hsing-chen and the eight new nuns awakened, in a flash, to the unborn and undying truth of the dharma.

Korean author Kim Man-Jung (金萬重; 김만중) lived 1637 to 1692.

