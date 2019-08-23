Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



With an Introduction by William Heffernan

Our Assessment:



A- : plausibility rather overstretched in complicated plot, but some great writing and characterization

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The Washington Post A 19/3/1978 Roderick MacLeish

From the Reviews :

"It is a beautifully paced, sensitive and complex novel -- a mine field of cliches parodied, interlaced with serious, brilliant writing. (...) The plot of Chinaman's Chance is impossible to summarize briefly. (...) It gets a bit bewildering at times, but never completely blurred. (...) What takes Chinaman's Chance far beyond the perimeters of the usual novel of this genre is the subtelty and craft of Ross Thomas's portraiture -- when he chooses to explore characters at some depth." - Roderick MacLeish, The Washington Post

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



The complete review 's Review :

Chinaman's Chance features Arthur 'Artie' Case Wu and Quincy Durant, longtime friends -- they grew up in (and the fled) the same orphanage when they were kids -- who have long been business partners, with 'business' being a stretch for some of the things they've gotten involved in. As someone who gets to know them, and the way they operate, comes to sum up:

they were rather interesting men -- certainly different, if not wholly admirable. But then who the hell was ?

Wu smiled. "I thought you'd like it."

"You know what the odds against it are ?"

Wu shrugged. "We've got a Chinaman's chance."

"That bad, huh ?"

Wu stuck a fresh cigar into his mouth and around it grinned a big, wide, white, merry grin. "Nah," he said. "That good."

- M.A.Orthofer, 23 August 2019

About the Author :

American author Ross Thomas lived 1926 to 1995.

