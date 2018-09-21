the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

They've announced the shortlist for this year's Man Booker Prize for Fiction, and the six finalists are:
Everything Under by Daisy Johnson
The Long Take by Robin Robertson
The Mars Room by Rachel Kushner
Milkman by Anna Burns
The Overstory by Richard Powers
Washington Black by Esi Edugyan
(Yes, none of these are under review at the complete review; I haven't seen any of these.)
The novel in verse -- with photographs, too, apparently --, The Long Take, remains in the running .....
(This one is only coming out in the US next January (though presumably a Man Booker win would push that release date up ...); see the Knopf publicity page or pre-order your copy at Amazon.com, or get it already at Amazon.co.uk.)
The winner will be announced 16 October.
The National Book Foundation has announced that Isabel Allende will receive the 2018 Medal for Distinguished Contribution to American Letters.
She's the first author who doesn't write in English to get the award; the list of previous winners includes ... quite a variety.
The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Pablo Katchadjian's What to Do.
This came out from Dalkey Archive Press a couple of years ago, and they're bringing out his Thanks later this year; pre-order your copy at Amazon.com or Amazon.co.uk.
Of course, the book which he is best known for, his 'fattened' Borges, El Aleph engordado, is unlikely to be available in English anytime soon; see, for example, Lucy Popescu's overview in the Literary Review.