the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

the Literary Saloon
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review

The Literary Saloon Archive

21 September 2018

21 September: Man Booker Prize shortlist | Medal for Distinguished Contribution to American Letters | What to Do review


21 September 2018 - Friday

Man Booker Prize shortlist
Medal for Distinguished Contribution to American Letters
What to Do review

       Man Booker Prize shortlist

       They've announced the shortlist for this year's Man Booker Prize for Fiction, and the six finalists are:
  • Everything Under by Daisy Johnson
  • The Long Take by Robin Robertson
  • The Mars Room by Rachel Kushner
  • Milkman by Anna Burns
  • The Overstory by Richard Powers
  • Washington Black by Esi Edugyan
       (Yes, none of these are under review at the complete review; I haven't seen any of these.)
       The novel in verse -- with photographs, too, apparently --, The Long Take, remains in the running ..... (This one is only coming out in the US next January (though presumably a Man Booker win would push that release date up ...); see the Knopf publicity page or pre-order your copy at Amazon.com, or get it already at Amazon.co.uk.)
       The winner will be announced 16 October.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Medal for Distinguished Contribution to American Letters

       The National Book Foundation has announced that Isabel Allende will receive the 2018 Medal for Distinguished Contribution to American Letters.
       She's the first author who doesn't write in English to get the award; the list of previous winners includes ... quite a variety.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       What to Do review

       The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Pablo Katchadjian's What to Do.

       This came out from Dalkey Archive Press a couple of years ago, and they're bringing out his Thanks later this year; pre-order your copy at Amazon.com or Amazon.co.uk. Of course, the book which he is best known for, his 'fattened' Borges, El Aleph engordado, is unlikely to be available in English anytime soon; see, for example, Lucy Popescu's overview in the Literary Review.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


