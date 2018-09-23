Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

One, No One,

and One Hundred Thousand



by

Luigi Pirandello



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Italian title: Uno, nessuno e centomila

Translated and with an Introduction by William Weaver

Previously translated by Samuel Putnam as One, None and a Hundred-Thousand (1933)

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B+ : enjoyably consuming identity-questioning rabbit-hole

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The NY Times . 15/12/1990 Herbert Mitgang

From the Reviews :

"Trying to explain a Pirandello plot is like trying to catch a tiger by the tail or walking with Vulcan on the lava of Mount Etna: dangerous. Put it this way: One, No One, and One Hundred Thousand is Pirandellian." - Herbert Mitgang, The New York Times

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

One, No One, and One Hundred Thousand is narrated by Vitangelo Moscarda, who is both one and many -- and that's his problem. It hasn't been a problem, but when, one morning, his wife points out that his nose tilts slightly to the right he is floored by the discovery of this long-unnoticed (by him) flaw. His wife doesn't help by immediately pointing out that that's hardly his only flaw, but the tilted nose was enough to set in motion the mega identity-crisis that then unfolds -- and the consequences.

Moscarda is a twenty-eight-year-old man of leisure. His father ran a bank, and has left him controlling interest in it, but Moscarda is not involved in the business, leaving it to others and living comfortably off the income. He is apparently something of a dilettante, having dabbled in various studies but never seeing them through ("I studied in various fields to a fairly advanced point, before I dropped them" -- including three years studying medicine). Indeed:

I followed all paths. But when it came to advancing, I wouldn't advance. I would pause at every step; I took care to circle every pebble I encountered, first distantly, then more closely; and I was quite amazed that others could pass ahead of me paying no heed to that pebble, which for me, meanwhile, had assumed the proportions of an insuperable mountain, or rather a world where I could easily have settled.

Many times I had happened to encounter casually in the mirror the eyes of someone who was looking at me in the same mirror. I didn't see myself in the mirror, and was see; and similarly, the otehr didn't see himself, but saw my face and saw himself watched by me.

Still, there is no other reality outside of this, the momentary form we manage to give to ourselves, to others, to things. For you my reality is in the form you give me; but it is reality for you, not for me; your reality, which for me is the form I give you; but it is reality for me and not for you; and for myself I have no other reality except in the form I can give myself. How ? By constructing myself, in fact.

not of myself, gentlemen, but of someone who wasn't I, a fool who had come between me and my wife; not like an empty shadow, no -- please believe me -- because he made me, on the contrary, a shadow me !, appropriating my body to make her love him.

But what other did I have inside me, except this torment that revealed me as no one and as a hundred thousand ?

The capacity for deluding ourselves that today's reality is the only true one, on the one hand, sustains us, but on the other, it plunges us into an endless void, because today's reality is destined to prove delusion for us tomorrow; and life doesn't conclude. It can't conclude. Tomorrow if it concludes, it's finished.

- M.A.Orthofer, 23 September 2018

- Return to top of the page -

:

Spurl publicity page

Feltrinelli publicity page

Gallimard publicity page

Nobel Prize, 1934

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

Italian author Luigi Pirandello, best known for his plays, lived 1867 to 1936. He was awarded the Nobel Prize in 1934.

- Return to top of the page -