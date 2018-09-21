Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



The Snail on the Slope



Arkady and Boris Strugatsky



Russian title: Улитка на склоне

Translated by Olena Bormashenko

Previously translated by Alan Meyers (1980)

With an Afterword by Boris Strugatsky

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Sunday Times* . 16/11/1980 Eric Korn The Times* . 25/9/1980 Tom Hutchinson TLS* . 7/11/1980 C.R.Pike

[*: review of an earlier translation]

From the Reviews :

"It's a marvellous subtle, funny book, with a translation that mostly copes admirably with what must have been a hideously complex text. Some passages remain, deliberately or not, obscure" - Eric Korn, Sunday Times





"Repays whatever effort you feel it needs." - Tom Hutchinson, The Times





"(A) fantastic vision of extraordinary power, a difficult, demanding but rewarding work. (...) The Strugatskys are not afraid to leave many questions unanswered. (...) The Strugatskys warn of the dangerous complacency of ur deficient understandings of the Other, as phenomena, people or societies." - C.R.Pike, Times Literary Supplement

The complete review 's Review :

The Snail on the Slope features two protagonists, Peretz and Candide, their stories presented in not quite alternating chapters. Their worlds are side by side, and yet worlds apart; each is an outsider coming to grips (or not) with their surroundings. One locale is dominated by the Administration, an über-bureaucracy and scientific agency -- "the surreal parody of every government agency in existence", as co-author Boris Strugatsky explains in his Afterword -- which is engaged in the study of the other locale, a mysterious forest.

Candide was one of those researching the forest, attached to the Administration, but three years earlier he had vanished and is presumed dead -- though in fact he has survived in the forest all this time. Peretz is a visiting employee, attached to the Administration but apart from it, longing to enter the forest but unable to get a pass to do so: "It's probably because I am an outsider", he reasons. Some think that is for the best:

"You shouldn't be allowed in there, Perry," Kim said. "Only people who've never thought about the forest should be allowed in there. People who never gave a damn about it. Whereas you care about it too much. The forest is dangerous for you, because it will fool you."

I've completely forgotten how to think in this place. If any thoughts do occur to me, then it immediately turns out that I'm incapable of connecting them ...

The Tortured Questioner took your clothes off, very strange clothes they were, no one could figure out where and how that kind of thing might grow ... So he cut these clothes up and planted them, thought they might grow if you cut them up and plant them, thought they might grow, he did. But nothing he planted grew, it didn't even sprout, so he again started asking, why do all other clothes grow if you cut them up and plant them, whereas your clothes, Silent Man, didn't even sprout ? He even tried pestering you lots of times, wouldn't leave you alone, but you weren't thinking straight at the time, you'd just mumble things, like that man without a face, and hide behind your hand.

When it comes to the forest, one day something's a road, the next it's a river; one day something's a swamp, the next it's surrounded by barbed wire and has a watchtower in the middle. Or you suddenly find a brand-new repository.

I was dying to get here, and now I'm here, and I'm finally seeing the forest from within, and I don't see a thing. I could have thought all this up without leaving the hotel

I didn't understand a thing, I didn't find any of the things I wanted to find, but now I know for sure that I will never understand anything, that things have to happen in their own time. I have nothing in common with the forest; I'm no closer to the forest than I am to the Administration.

We only build monuments, bigger taller, cheaper monuments, but memories -- we no longer have any memories.

The original was destroyed, of course, as befits a work of art that cannot be allowed to have ambiguous interpretations. The first and second copies were also destroyed, as a precautionary measure.

- M.A.Orthofer, 21 September 2018

About the Authors :

Arkady Strugatsky (Аркадий Натанович Стругацкий, 1925-1991) and Boris Strugatsky (Борис Натанович Стругацкий, 1931-2012) were leading Soviet science fiction authors.

