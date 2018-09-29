|
B+ : creative presentation, effective drama
Criminals is a three-act play with a large cast and a complex set -- one reason it regrettably isn't often revived.
The creative staging has the stage divided into three levels, with different 'areas' on each where the action takes place.
The first and third acts are set in an apartment house, the 'areas' rooms occupied by various tenants, as well as a kitchen and the backroom of a bar.
The second act, meanwhile, is set in a courthouse, with four different courtrooms in which trials are taking place, as well as a judges' reading room and a corridor-space over the three levels.
In each act, the spotlight moves back and forth across the different rooms and the different actions taking place in them.
Juggling a number of overlapping stories, most of the scenes and dialogue are short and fast.
I would rather go to prison for perjury than for the other. I'd rather commit a crime than be imprisoned as an innocent man.Bruckner expertly serves up a variety of scenarios here that test notions of justice. The judges themselves debate the questions, but the law only allows so much leeway. And yet also, as one of the witnesses, housemaid Mimi (well, as she maintains: "Housemaid is an exaggeration"), suggests in her testimony about all this courtroom pomp and circumstance:
But when a person knows life and sees a dozen crimes go on around her every day that you couldn't even dream of, how could this chamber of horrors impress her ?At the end of the act the verdicts are read: Alfred's larceny is essentially forgiven, his sentence suspended; Tunichgut is sentenced to death (with three weeks prison time thrown in, "for inveterate contempt of court"); Olga is sentenced to a lengthy prison term for manslaughter; and Schimmelweis, the one true crook with no excuses for his actions among those on trial, is acquitted.
The third act then looks at the fallout, including the desperate efforts to save the innocent Tunichtgut -- in Ernestine's hands, but she refuses to do the right (or any) thing.
As Ottfried suggests:
Above all: Get out of this building. It's compromised.Some have already made good their escape by then, others find that it -- and the long arm of the law -- can't be escaped.
Bruckner juggles all these various crimes (and the motives behind them) very well; Criminals is meant to show the poor mix of social ills and legal remedies and manages to do so without being too preachy. Bruckner doesn't absolve many of the characters deemed guilty -- Tunichtgut is more than just a cad, Olga did kill her child -- but shows how difficult circumstances complicate the issues. He also frames the stories well -- making for real drama, with some good tension.
Admirably, also, the focus isn't solely on the crimes, but also on the legal system: Tunichtgut's case is an interesting example of a (gently yet just as devastatingly) coërced confession, for example, while Frank's predicament is due entirely to the impossible situation he is put in by a society that outlaws his true nature, forcing him to perjure himself:
I've fallen into the hands of a blackmailer, who knows everything and forced me to swear that he is not a blackmailer. I also had to swear that I am not a homo.Even the judges' debates about what is justice, and what criminal -- though standing out a bit among the action, as also the wordiest scenes -- don't try too hard to preach to the audience, but help refocus these questions which are as valid now as when Bruckner wrote the play.
Among the few aspects of the play where Bruckner gets rather too obvious actually works better in English than the original German, where names like 'Tunichtgut', 'Schimmelweis', and 'Kummerer' are rather too on the nose.
With its multiple storylines, Criminals is a very busy play, for better and worse. Mostly, Bruckner handles -- and connects -- the stories well, but it can feel pulled in rather many directions. Still, this is a very well-constructed play, and good, thought-provoking, and engaging drama, both large-scale and very intimate. Parts might seem somewhat old-fashioned, and parts of the treatment of the homosexual-angle are dated (including cringe-worthy phrasings such as: "I am not a homo"), but Criminals is fundamentally sound enough, in the issues it treats, to still be of contemporary interest, and it's also simply good drama. If it did not require such elaborate staging, it would surely be revived more often.
Translator Laurence Senelick's Introduction to the volume Two Plays of Weimar Germany in which Criminals appears together with Youth Is a Sickness offers a good introduction to the playwright and his unusual career, and these two plays and their reception.
- M.A.Orthofer, 29 September 2018
Austrian playwright Ferdinand Bruckner (actually: Theodor Tagger) lived 1891 to 1958.
