

the complete review - drama

Criminals



by

Ferdinand Bruckner



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

German title: Die Verbrecher

Published in Two Plays of Weimar Germany

Translated and with an Introduction by Laurence Senelick

Previously translated by Anne Crawford Flexner (1941)

Die Verbrecher was made into a TV film in 1964, directed by Michael Kehlmann

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B+ : creative presentation, effective drama

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer L'Express . 18/2/2013 Laurence Liban Le Monde . 1/12/2011 Brigitte Salino

From the Reviews :

"C'est une pièce bizarre, étonnante, foisonnante et sombre. (...) Au tableau expressionniste qu'il en rapporte il ne peut s'empêcher de joindre une sorte de thèse sur la justice. Vu à sa création, le spectacle souffrait de la longueur de ces discours, au demeurant très intéressants." - Laurence Liban, L'Express





"En dialoguiste cinglant, Bruckner joue avec tous les niveaux de langage. Il possède l'art de faire avancer l'action : on est happé par sa pièce, qui a une vraie force de frappe. Même la mise en scène déficiente de Richard Brunel n'arrive pas à la briser. C'est malheureusement tout ce que l'on peut dire de la présentation d'une pièce passionnante qui nous met face à une crise, alors qu'on en vit une." - Brigitte Salino, Le Monde

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

Criminals is a three-act play with a large cast and a complex set -- one reason it regrettably isn't often revived. The creative staging has the stage divided into three levels, with different 'areas' on each where the action takes place. The first and third acts are set in an apartment house, the 'areas' rooms occupied by various tenants, as well as a kitchen and the backroom of a bar. The second act, meanwhile, is set in a courthouse, with four different courtrooms in which trials are taking place, as well as a judges' reading room and a corridor-space over the three levels. In each act, the spotlight moves back and forth across the different rooms and the different actions taking place in them. Juggling a number of overlapping stories, most of the scenes and dialogue are short and fast.

There are two sets of a mother and two grown kids. Frau Berlessen's sons are Josef and Frank, and Frank's best friend, Alfred -- younger than Josef --, is madly in love with Frau Berlessen, but fears his lack of money prevents him from winning her over. Meanwhile, the homosexual Frank is in love with an oblivious Alfred, while also being blackmailed for amounts he does not have. Frau von Wieg's husband was once a member of parliament, and taught his children: "it was beneath our dignity to know the meaning of money", and the widow continues to support good-for-nothing Ottfried and Liselotte, claiming that when money is needed she simply sells off some more of their valuable possessions; in fact, she's been cashing in elsewhere, and the return of Uncle Dietrich, her husband's brother who left some jewelry with her for safekeeping and now returns to find it hasn't been kept very safe puts her in quite the spot.

Destitute Olga and university student Kummerer are very much in love but can barely afford the basics; Olga's pregnancy is beyond what they can afford and they've agreed to give up the child to Ernestine, who pretends to be pregnant and that the child is her lover Tunichtgut's -- thinking she can bind him closer to her with the shared child, and not knowing that that unemployed waiter continues to carry on with several other women. Olga doesn't really want to give up the child, but can't see how they could support it -- but when Ernestine discovers her lover's philandering she decides she doesn't want the child after all.

Various crimes that have been simmering or are committed in the first act culminate in murder, and the second act then shifts back and forth among the court proceedings. Tunichtgut is on trial for his life, for the murder of one of his lovers; he even confessed to it -- but only after a lengthy interrogation, and with some mind (and cigarette) games from the police; he is, in fact, innocent, but hardly in any condition to get his head out of the noose. Olga is also on trial, having tried to kill herself with her baby, but only the three-week-old child died in the attempt. Frank must decide whether to testify truthfully at another man's trial -- his rotten-to-the-core blackmailer, Schimmelweis --, facing an impossible dilemma, since it would mean admitting to something considered even more heinous. He maintains:

I would rather go to prison for perjury than for the other. I'd rather commit a crime than be imprisoned as an innocent man.

But when a person knows life and sees a dozen crimes go on around her every day that you couldn't even dream of, how could this chamber of horrors impress her ?

Above all: Get out of this building. It's compromised.

I've fallen into the hands of a blackmailer, who knows everything and forced me to swear that he is not a blackmailer. I also had to swear that I am not a homo.

- M.A.Orthofer, 29 September 2018

- Return to top of the page -

:

(*: review of earlier translation)

See Index of Drama books

See Index of German literature

See Index of Books Written Between 1900 and 1945

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

Austrian playwright Ferdinand Bruckner (actually: Theodor Tagger) lived 1891 to 1958.

- Return to top of the page -