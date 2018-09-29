

Youth Is a Sickness



by

Ferdinand Bruckner



German title: Krankheit der Jugend

Published in Two Plays of Weimar Germany

Translated and with an Introduction by Laurence Senelick

Previously translated, including as Pains of Youth by Daphne Moore (1987) and Martin Crimp (2009)

Our Assessment:



B+ : arguably overheated, but quite effective

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Financial Times* . 30/10/2009 Sarah Hemming FAZ . 7/1/2017 Simon Strauss The Guardian* . 28/10/2009 Michael Billington The Independent* . 29/10/2009 Paul Taylor The NY Times* . 19/2/2014 Rachel Saltz The Telegraph* . 30/10/2009 Charles Spencer TLS* . 13/11/2009 Maria Margaronis

From the Reviews :

"For anyone who thinks that today’s students are badly behaved, Ferdinand Bruckner’s Pains of Youth should prove an eye-opener. Bruckner’s play depicts a group of wealthy students in 1920s Vienna, who bed-hop, pop pills, drink excessively and generally rebel against bourgeois society. " - Sarah Hemming, Financial Times





should prove an eye-opener. Bruckner’s play depicts a group of wealthy students in 1920s Vienna, who bed-hop, pop pills, drink excessively and generally rebel against bourgeois society. " - "Man kann Bruckners Stück nur spielen, wenn man diese Alternativsetzung ernst nimmt. Wenn man wirklich Angst hat vor dem Verbürgerlichen, dem Altwerden und nicht meint, es handele sich dabei um einen harmlosen Scherz. Nur wenn man die Differenz zwischen Jugend und Erwachsensein ins Zentrum stellt, erhält der Nihilismus des Stücks eine Bedeutung über Zeiten und Orte hinweg." - Simon Strauss, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung





"The succcess of Mitchell's revival, however, lies in taking a potentially overheated play and treating it as a forensic analysis of a doomed, death-haunted generation." - Michael Billington, The Guardian





"The students are morbidly conscious of all their impulses, right down to the sub-volitional. A certain kind of reviewer may complain that they don't connect what's going on in their turbulent insides to the body politic enough (if at all). But the analogy would be with Doctor Faustus . Marlowe didn't need to mention the plague, a crucial context in a play about a diabolically purchased 24-year lease of life because the plague was literally in the very air the audience breathed. Mutatis mutandis, this goes for political crisis and Pains of Youth ." - Paul Taylor, The Independent





. Marlowe didn't need to mention the plague, a crucial context in a play about a diabolically purchased 24-year lease of life because the plague was literally in the very air the audience breathed. Mutatis mutandis, this goes for political crisis and ." - "There’s a lot that’s striking in Bruckner’s script, starting with the fact that the story’s three medical students are women. (...) And sexual relations, treated frankly, have a curdled unhealthiness that is nicely of the time and place." - Rachel Saltz, The New York Times





"Bruckner's characters, however, though very active when it comes to their sex lives, are as depressive and depressing a bunch as you are ever likely to encounter. (...) Rarely can sex have been as unsexy as it is here. Every relationship is mired in a toxic mixture of power games and despair. (...) I can see that the play is historically significant in both its sexual frankness and portrayal of the pessimism and soul-sickness that enveloped much of Europe after the First World War, allowing Nazism to flourish. But that doesn't make watching it any more bearable. The characters are flatly drawn, and though the truly great miserabilist masterpieces -- King Lear , say, or Beckett's Endgame -- leave the audience purged and braced, this narcissistic, self-pitying bunch merely leave you feeling irritated." - Charles Spencer, The Telegraph





, say, or Beckett's -- leave the audience purged and braced, this narcissistic, self-pitying bunch merely leave you feeling irritated." - "(I)n the wrong hands it can seem like a melodramatic period piece steeped in Veronal and hysteria. But in Martin Crimp’s crisp, raw version as directed by Katie Mitchell, it becomes sharp-edged and eloquent, a forensic anatomy of a death-haunted generation that is at once emotional and cerebral." - Maria Margaronis, Times Literary Supplement

The complete review 's Review :

Youth Is a Sickness is set in a student boardinghouse, and the character-list explains: "The girls are all very young, the men somewhat older". They are adults, however: the youngest character is the maid, Lucy, who is eighteen, while the three other women -- Marie, Desiree, and Irene -- are in their twenties, and at various stages in their medical studies, with Marie getting ready to celebrate her graduation. They are all academically successful, and driven. Irene is devoted to science and competitive, two semesters behind Desiree but planning on catching up with her ("we'll see who'll be the first to finish her thesis"). Meanwhile, Desiree is cramming for her next exam when the play opens -- and in complete command of the material.

Their backgrounds are different: Desiree comes from an aristocratic family but ran away from her privileged home when she was seventeen. Irene comes from humble circumstances and has reïnvented herself -- complete with name-change (her actual name is Irma). Marie, meanwhile, is an "ambitious farm girl from Passau" -- coïncidentally the same town Lucy is from --, who comfortably takes charge (not that that's always appreciated: "Don't play schoolma'rm," Irene complains at one point, for example); even Freder acknowledges about Marie: "you are the very cliché of a young woman with full potential" -- though he doesn't mean it as a compliment.

The somewhat older men are also considerably more idle: perpetual student Freder is on the same track but far behind Marie ("You've managed to do in ten semesters what it took me twenty-five to do"), Petrell a would-be writer -- with an emphasis on would-be ("Poet ? I don't know that I'm a poet", he admits, and for all his ambition -- "I'd like to write a great novel" -- isn't able to get down to it), and Alt's medical career was upended by his idealism, leading to a two year prison sentence for manslaughter.

Marie has supported Petrell for the past two years, but Irene is now reaching out for him, while Desiree longs for an affection she hasn't found since childhood, with her sister, and clings ever more to Marie. Manipulative Freder has Lucy steal for him, and then even begin to walk the streets -- in which she surprisingly finds a fulfillment she'd long been missing -- and claims he could even get Marie to do the same.

Desiree is the most tortured -- tempted, eventually, even to join Lucy walking the streets. Alt observes:

She's known for a long time that everything always ends in disappointment.

ALT: Everything's bottled up in you. Let things out.

MARIE: Show me the instruction manual.

ALT: All you need is to be casual. Be crueler to people, forget yourself, and you'll find yourself again.

- M.A.Orthofer, 29 September 2018

About the Author :

Austrian playwright Ferdinand Bruckner (actually: Theodor Tagger) lived 1891 to 1958.

