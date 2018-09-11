the
Literary Saloon

the literary
weblog at the
complete review

the weblog

about the saloon

support the site

archive

cr
crQ
crF

RSS

Twitter

to e-mail us:

literary weblogs:

  Books, Inq.
  BookRiot
  Con/Reading
  Critical Mass
  Guardian Books
  The Millions
  MobyLives
  NewPages Weblog
  Omnivoracious
  Page-Turner
  PowellsBooks.Blog
  Three Percent

  Perlentaucher
  Rép. des livres

  Arts & Letters Daily
  Bookdwarf
  Buzzwords
  The Millions
  The Rumpus
  Two Words
  Waggish

  See also: links page





saloon statistics

the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review

The Literary Saloon Archive

11 September 2018

11 September: Grand Prix de littérature américaine longlist | Pretty Things review


go to weblog

return to main archive


11 September 2018 - Tuesday

Grand Prix de littérature américaine longlist | Pretty Things review

       Grand Prix de littérature américaine longlist

       The (American) National Book Foundation will be announcing the longlists for this year's National Book Awards in the coming days, beginning with those for 'Young People's Literature' and 'Translated Literature' tomorrow, but if you don't trust the Americans to judge their own books you can always defer to the French, who have a Grand Prix de littérature américaine whose nine-title longlist has just been announced.
       Sure, it's limited to American fiction that has been translated into French -- but that's still a lot of books to choose from.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Pretty Things review

       The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Virginie Despentes' Pretty Things, just out in English from Feminist Press.
       In the UK they already have the first two volumes of her Vernon Subutex-trilogy out (and in German and Spanish they're all caught up with all three already ...); in the US we get a translation of her 1998 novel ..... Which is, of course, also nice to see -- but that twenty-years-behind-the-times-lag seems all too symptomatic of translation into English in the US .....

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


previous entries (1 - 10 September 2018)

archive index

- return to top of the page -

© 2018 the complete review

the Complete Review
Main | the New | the Best | the Rest | Review Index | Links