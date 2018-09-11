the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

The (American) National Book Foundation will be announcing the longlists for this year's National Book Awards in the coming days, beginning with those for 'Young People's Literature' and 'Translated Literature' tomorrow, but if you don't trust the Americans to judge their own books you can always defer to the French, who have a Grand Prix de littérature américaine whose nine-title longlist has just been announced.
Sure, it's limited to American fiction that has been translated into French -- but that's still a lot of books to choose from.
The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Virginie Despentes' Pretty Things, just out in English from Feminist Press.
In the UK they already have the first two volumes of her Vernon Subutex-trilogy out (and in German and Spanish they're all caught up with all three already ...); in the US we get a translation of her 1998 novel .....
Which is, of course, also nice to see -- but that twenty-years-behind-the-times-lag seems all too symptomatic of translation into English in the US .....