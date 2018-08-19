the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

the
21 August 2018

21 August: Mountain Echoes | Trends in American kids' reading | Hugo Awards


21 August 2018 - Tuesday

Mountain Echoes | Trends in American kids' reading | Hugo Awards

       Mountain Echoes

       The Mountain Echoes literary festival in Bhutan runs tomorrow through the 25th, with the local literary scene getting a nice write-up in The New York Times yesterday, as Jeffrey Gettleman reported on A New, Flourishing Literary Scene in the Real Shangri-La.
       Meanwhile, the Sunday Guardian previewed it, in Bhutan is all set to host the ninth edition of Mountain Echoes lit fest.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Trends in American kids' reading

       In Psychology of Popular Media Culture Jean M. Twenge, Gabrielle N. Martin, and Brian H. Spitzberg report on Trends in U.S. Adolescents' Media Use, 1976–2016: The Rise of Digital Media, the Decline of TV, and the (Near) Demise of Print (warning ! dreaded pdf format !) and, as the title suggests, the trends re. book (and other print) reading are ... not good.
       So, for example:
In the early 1990s, 33% of 10th graders said they read newspapers almost every day; by 2016, only 2% did. In the late 1970s, 60% of 12th graders said they read a book or magazine almost every day; by 2016, only 16% did. Twelfth graders reported reading two fewer books a year on average in 2016 compared with the late 1970s, and the number who said they did not read any books for pleasure nearly tripled, reaching one out of three by 2016.
       Whatever Harry Potter-effect there was for a while when those books first came out -- and the graphs suggest there was one -- seems over and done with, and (book+) reading looks like it's increasingly on the way out. Done for. Passé. (Note, however: so is watching TV .....)
       But, hey, social media use, gaming, and general internet use are all up.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Hugo Awards

       They've announced the winners of this year's Hugo Awards, a leading American science fiction prize, with The Stone Sky, by N.K.Jemisin, taking the Best Novel award -- impressively, the third year in a row she's taken the prize; see also her acceptance speech.
       The Hugos also have prizes in categories such as 'Best Dramatic Presentation, Long Form' -- basically, best screenplay -- and 'Best Dramatic Presentation, Short Form' -- best TV script -- which is fun, and I also like how they provide a detailed breakdown (warning ! dreaded pdf format !) of the voting for each award (I'd love it if all prizes did something like this !).

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


