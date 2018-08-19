the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

In the early 1990s, 33% of 10th graders said they read newspapers almost every day; by 2016, only 2% did.
In the late 1970s, 60% of 12th graders said they read a book or magazine almost every day; by 2016, only 16% did.
Twelfth graders reported reading two fewer books a year on average in 2016 compared with the late 1970s, and the number who said they did not read any books for pleasure nearly tripled, reaching one out of three by 2016.
Whatever Harry Potter-effect there was for a while when those books first came out -- and the graphs suggest there was one -- seems over and done with, and (book+) reading looks like it's increasingly on the way out.
Done for.
Passé.
(Note, however: so is watching TV .....)
But, hey, social media use, gaming, and general internet use are all up.
They've announced the winners of this year's Hugo Awards, a leading American science fiction prize, with The Stone Sky, by N.K.Jemisin, taking the Best Novel award -- impressively, the third year in a row she's taken the prize; see also her acceptance speech.
The Hugos also have prizes in categories such as 'Best Dramatic Presentation, Long Form' -- basically, best screenplay -- and 'Best Dramatic Presentation, Short Form' -- best TV script -- which is fun, and I also like how they provide a detailed breakdown (warning ! dreaded pdf format !) of the voting for each award (I'd love it if all prizes did something like this !).