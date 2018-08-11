the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

the
The Literary Saloon Archive

11 August 2018

11 August: SingLit | Buddhadeva Bose and ... Henry Miller | The Literary Saloon turns 16


11 August 2018 - Saturday

SingLit | Buddhadeva Bose and ... Henry Miller | The Literary Saloon turns 16

       SingLit

       In The Business Times Megan Tan reports on A new chapter for singlit, as: "Singapore literature, affectionately termed "SingLit", is on the rise"; she talks to Edmund Wee of Epigram and Kenny Leck of Math Paper Press.

       Buddhadeva Bose and ... Henry Miller

       One doesn't see much Buddhadeva Bose in the US, but Archipelago did bring out his My Kind of Girl a few years ago, and Oxford University Press now has a collection of 'English Writings of Buddhadeva Bose', An Acre of Green Grass (see their publicity page, or get your copy at Amazon.com or Amazon.co.uk) -- and Granta has an excerpt, with an introduction by Amit Chaudhuri, To Remember is to Live Again, describing a visit Bose took to ... Henry Miller at Big Sur.
       Not exactly a meeting of authors I would have expected, but fun to learn about.

       The Literary Saloon turns 16

       The complete review is already in its twentieth year, but this Literary Saloon weblog was a later addition, only added in the summer of 2002 -- 11 August, to be exact.
       The lit-blog scene has changed dramatically over these years, from a relatively small community to a much more far-flung one. There seem to be more 'book blogs' -- often review-focused -- than ever, with more niches covered, along with a few juggernaut multi-purpose literary sites that also provide a variety of literary news and coverage, but there still also seems a place for a (part of a site) like this, with its peculiar foci (and, in particular, its international outlook).
       While the site's/my Twitter presence has become a substitute-outlet for some of the smaller bits of news and observation that in the earlier days would have found a place here, the format still has its uses; it'll be interesting to see how/if it holds up (and I can hold it up ...) for another sixteen years (or six ...).
       The weblog also continues to have a surprisingly dedicated audience -- I appreciate the continued interest, and am pleased you continue to find what you find here of some interest/use/entertainment.

       And, of course:

If you want to support the site,
consider becoming a patron:

