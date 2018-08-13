Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



The Tears of the Black Man



by

Alain Mabanckou



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

French title: Le sanglot de l'homme noir

Translated by Dominic Thomas

B : succinct, but interesting points

From the Reviews :

"Entre l'essai et l'autobiographie, cet ouvrage est un témoignage lucide de la part d'un écrivain qui affirme que «l'émigration a contribué à renforcer en [lui] cette inquiétude qui fonde à [s]es yeux toute création»." - Lise Gauvin, Le Devoir





"Ce livre n’est pas tout à fait un essai sur la condition noire, ni un ouvrage proprement historique, mais plutôt la réflexion itinérante d’Alain Mabanckou qui se déplace en permanence entre la France, l’Afrique et les États-Unis où il enseigne." - Muriel Steinmetz, L'Humanité





"(S)lender but intellectually dense (.....) Mabanckou’s challenging perspective on African identity today is as enlightening as it is provocative." - Publishers Weekly

The complete review 's Review :

The Tears of the Black Man is a slim collection of twelve short essays by Alain Mabanckou in which he relies in particular on his own experiences as well as literary examples in considering issues of race and colonialism. Each of the chapter-titles is taken from the title of a French book, and often builds off it -- beginning with the first piece, which also lends the collection as a whole its title, a variation on Pascal Bruckner's The Tears of the White Man; other books Mabanckou uses include Bound to Violence, by Yambo Ouologuem, The Suns of Independence, by Ahmadou Kourouma, Michel Leiris' Phantom Africa, and works by Montesqieu.

Mabanckou's background situates him in three different cultures:

Born in Africa, in the Congo-Brazzaville, I spent a good part of my youth in France before settling in the United States. Congo is where my umbilical cord is buried, France is the adopted homeland of my dreams, and America is a corner from which I can observe the footsteps of my wanderings.

People in France no longer used the imperfect subjunctive ... For us, this remained one of the most cherished tenses ! The language spoken by the natives therefore seemed impoverished to us, corrupted by terrible laziness.

Africa is no longer only in Africa. Africans are dispersed all over the planet and have created other Africas.

- M.A.Orthofer, 13 August 2018

:

Official site

Profile in The Economist

About the Author :

Alain Mabanckou is from Congo-Brazzaville. He was born in 1966 and currently teaches in the US.

