

the complete review - fiction

The Death of Comrade President



by

Alain Mabanckou



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

French title: Les cigognes sont immortelles

Translated by Helen Stevenson

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B+ : well-presented, and impressively evocative of that time and those conditions

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Financial Times A 10/4/2020 Alex Preston Le Figaro . 11/10/2018 Mohammed Aïssaoui Le Monde . 22/8/2018 S.Kodjo-Grandvaux TLS . 19/6/2020 Tadzio Koelb

From the Reviews :

" The Death of Comrade President is a glorious, funny, surreal novel, set in communist Congo-Brazzaville in the 1970s. It is also a profound study of tyranny and individual choice. (...) The Death of Comrade President is about a strange moment in African history but contains so much that reflects on the present moment, its demagogues and buffoons. Helen Stevenson's translation is tight and nuanced, capturing the musicality of a masterful novel." - Alex Preston, Financial Times





is a glorious, funny, surreal novel, set in communist Congo-Brazzaville in the 1970s. It is also a profound study of tyranny and individual choice. (...) is about a strange moment in African history but contains so much that reflects on the present moment, its demagogues and buffoons. Helen Stevenson's translation is tight and nuanced, capturing the musicality of a masterful novel." - "Le récit historique se mue en drame familial où l’amour filial offre à la narration une chaleureuse poésie." - Séverine Kodjo-Grandvaux, Le Monde





"At a narrative level, Michel acts primarily as a locum for the reader, listening far more than he acts; even his attempts to stop his mother from committing murder are half-hearted at best. The novel needs his good-natured naivety so others may describe his world to him, past and present: Michel's stepfather and uncles provide pages-long potted histories of colonialism, caricatured accounts of postcolonial government, and long explanations of the coup. (...) (W)hile Michael's story surely signifies a great deal, it can feel like strangely little. It is as if Alain Mabanckou wants to keep all the agony to himself, away from outsiders. The Death of Comrade President lets us look at a great human tragedy, but it won't let us touch." - Tadzio Koelb, Times Literary Supplement

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

The Death of Comrade President is set over three days, 19 to 21 March 1977; students of modern African history likely don't need more to go on to guess what the focal event in this novel by Republic of Congo-born author Mabanckou is, but the (English) title spells it out even more clearly, as: "on 18 March 1977 at 14:30 hours" the Congolese president, Marien Ngouabi, was killed.

The Death of Comrade President is narrated by a young boy, Michel. He lives in Pointe-Noire, the coastal commercial capital of the Republic of Congo, some five hundred kilometers from the actual capital, Brazzaville, with his mother, Maman Pauline, and stepfather Papa Roger; he never knew his biological father who abandoned the family. Maman Pauline is a successful -- on a small scale -- business woman, supplying local vendors with bananas, while Papa Roger has a good job at a local hotel. Maman Pauline is Papa Roger's second wife, and Papa Roger still spends much of his time with his first wife and the many children he has with her; Michel is treated as a part of that larger family too, though the action of this extended weekend takes place almost entirely around the humble household he shares with Maman Pauline. They have a small plot of land and a reasonably comfortable shack -- but, for example, no electricity.

Michel is a good student -- eager to do well in school so he can attend the Karl Marx Lycée (a school author Mabanckou actually attended -- as there are strong autobiographical elements to the novel, including that the narrator is the age Mabanckou was at the time) -- but also tends to getting lost in the clouds, his attention and thoughts drifting. Mabanckou uses this very well in his narrative, Michel often trying to focus but his thoughts drifting off elsewhere along the way; still very much a child, he can also not always differentiate between what is truly important and what is incidental -- and so, for example, despite the increasing political tension that quickly sweeps over Pointe-Noire much of his concern is about the pet dog that has run away and which he repeatedly wants to go out (into the less and less safe streets) and look for. He's clearly also been reprimanded by adults about his too-free utterances, and so also tries to curb himself about some of what he relates, repeatedly refraining from going too far with the explicit or rude by noting there are details:

I won't go into here, or they'll go around saying Michel always exaggerates, and sometimes he says rude things without meaning to ...

Even remembering all the citizenship lessons and the names of the presidents all over the world that Comrade President Marien Ngouabi met with, I still somehow can't get as upset as I should.

- M.A.Orthofer, 26 August 2020

- Return to top of the page -

:

Official site

Profile in The Economist

See Index of books from and about Africa

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

Alain Mabanckou is from Congo-Brazzaville. He was born in 1966 and currently teaches in the US.

- Return to top of the page -