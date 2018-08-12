Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

Strike Your Heart



by

Amélie Nothomb



French title: Frappe-toi le cœur

Translated by Alison Anderson

The complete review 's Review :

Many of Amélie Nothomb's novels focus closely on a character in a particular time and place of her life, often then expanding on specific circumstances -- a particular relationship or significant encounter -- but not beyond. Her novels tend to be of a stage (or even just episode) in their lives. Though it is no longer than her usual novel, Strike Your Heart goes down a different, much longer and more winding path -- to the extent that it jolts with its repeated shifts: readers used to Nothomb's novels likely expect her to settle in on one character or situation and build around it, but instead there's repeated wholesale change. This begins with the story beginning with teenage Marie: Strike Your Heart is a life-story, but, despite Marie being front and center as the novel opens the novel soon shifts to focusing on its actual protagonist, Marie's daughter Diane.

The beautiful Marie has ambitions, certain of a greater life ahead -- even if it remains indefinite in her imagination. As Nothomb nicely puts it:

Marie did not name her anticipation; she savored the infinity of it.

I'm twenty and it's already over. How can youth be so short ? My story lasted only six months.

For nine months she did not have one thought for the baby. Which she was right to do, because if she had thought about it, she would have despised it. Some instinctive precaution wanted her to experience pregnancy as a long absence.

This woman belonged so entirely to a foreign species that she managed to touch her without touching her, to look at her without seeing her.

In that moment Diane stopped being a child. She did not become an adolescent or an adult: she was five years old. She was transformed into a disenchanted creature who was obsessed with not foundering in the abyss that this situation had created inside her.

One morning in January she realized she was twenty-eight years old. "And if I was forty-six, what difference would it make ?" she thought, apathetically.

- M.A.Orthofer, 12 August 2018

About the Author :

Belgian author Amélie Nothomb was born in Kobe, Japan, August 13, 1967.

