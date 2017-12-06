Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

La nostalgie heureuse



by

Amélie Nothomb



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

La nostalgie heureuse has not yet been translated into English

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B+ : fine reflection on memory, place, and change

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Le Figaro . 22/8/2013 Astrid de Larminat NZZ . 12/8/2015 Thomas Laux TLS . 18/10/2013 Erik Martiny

From the Reviews :

"Lorsqu'une émotion est trop forte et donc visible, elle s'arrange pour qu'intervienne un incident grotesque qui coupe court. Amélie Nothomb coupe toujours court. Même ses phrases, elle les casse avant qu'elles ne s'emballent. Sa prose est bridée, comme un cheval." - Astrid de Larminat, Le Figaro





"Nothomb ist ein subtiles Buch gelungen über jene psychischen Aggregatzustände, in denen vermeintliche Gewissheiten sich gerade in dem Masse auflösen, wie man geneigt ist, sich vertrauensvoll auf sie einzulassen." - Thomas Laux, Neue Zürcher Zeitung





"Taking a step back from the grim fairy-tale atmosphere characteristic of most of Nothomb's novels, La Nostalgie heureuse is, perhaps, a little less exhilarating than we have come to expect. Yet, in some ways, this is a welcome descent from the stratospheric to the (almost) ordinary world. Nothomb's willingness to lay herself bare is as refreshing and poignant as ever." - Erik Martiny, Times Literary Supplement

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

Author Amélie Nothomb may be Belgian, and a longtime Paris-resident, but arguably Japan has been the defining place for her. Born in Kobe, her family left when she was five -- her father was a diplomat -- and she only returned to live there for a few years, when she was in her early twenties, but her life there has informed many of her autobiographical works (she more or less alternates between more freely imagined fiction and works based on her life), including her greatest success, Fear and Trembling. La nostalgie heureuse is the account of her less-that-two week trip to Japan in 2012, accompanied by a TV film crew making a film about her relationship with Japan (which aired as: Amélie Nothomb: Une vie entre deux eaux) -- asking the eternal question: can one go home again ? (and all the attendant ones: what is 'home' ? how do our memories of past experience shape and influence our present ? etc.).

La nostalgie heureuse is labeled a 'roman' (novel), but as she explains in an interview, she has a rather expansive definition of the term:

Ma définition repose sur l’étymologie du mot roman qui traite de tout ce qui est écrit en langue vulgaire. Le roman c’est la liberté, je suis libre, je peux relater un récit et procéder comme je l’entends à des digressions, dans mes romans, je ne fais que ce que je veux.



[My definition is based on the etymology of the word 'roman', which covers everything that is written in the vernacular. The novel -- that's freedom; I am free, I can tell a story, and proceed however digressively I understand it; in my novels, I only do what I want.]

- M.A.Orthofer, 6 December 2017

- Return to top of the page -

:

The complete review 's Amélie Nothomb page.

's Amélie Nothomb page. Amélie Nothomb site

Amélie Nothomb at the Institute of Germanic & Romance Studies

Michel Zumkir's Amélie Nothomb de A à Z

See Index of French literature at the complete review

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

Belgian author Amélie Nothomb was born in Kobe, Japan, 13 August 1967.

- Return to top of the page -