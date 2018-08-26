|
Wedding Song
Our Assessment:
B+ : cleverly layered, well done
Wedding Song is presented in four parts, each one narrated by a different character.
All four are closely connected: the husband and wife Karam and Halima, their son Abbas, and a co-worker who rented a room in their house for a while, Tariq.
They are all associated with a local theater, too: Karam long worked as a prompter there -- a job Abbas took over for a while -- and Halima got her start as a cashier (and met her future husband) there; Tariq has long been an actor at the theater.
It's a confession. It's the truth. We ourselves are actually actors in it.Abbas' art doesn't imitate life, it faithfully mirrors it, and bares it for all -- horrible blemishes and all.
Apparently, Abbas had married a woman Tariq had been involved with, Tahiya, and had a child with her -- but both died. And Tariq suggests the play: "shows that Tahiya didn't just die. She was murdered" -- as was the child. And not only does the play suggest Abbas was responsible for these deaths, in it he also admits betraying his parents along the way.
The theater owner has no problem staging it:
The truth is, we have a great play. And I am, as you know, the owner of a theater, not a public prosecutor.The play is a great success, but Abbas doesn't bask in the glory; he stays away from the theater and eventually disappears from the pension he's been staying at, leaving a note saying he was going to commit suicide -- just as the hero of his play had.
The novel begins with Tariq's account, which begins with the first readings of Abbas' play. After the play has been accepted, Tariq goes to visit Abbas' parents -- the household he had rented a room in for a time -- and tells them about what's coming; they also come to the opening night and see it for themselves. Scenes Tariq describes -- his encounter with the parents; the parents coming to the play -- are also described by Karam and Halima in turn, with snatches of the same dialogue repeated. But each account also fills in more of the past -- what Abbas put into his play.
From how Karam and Halima got together, to the downfall that led to them spending time in prison and then, more recently, re-starting a different kind of life, away from the theater, readers slowly learn the different characters' histories. Karam is not wealthy, and never earned much as a prompter at the theater, but he did inherit a large house -- the site of so much that caused all these problems. Tariq rented a room there, and brought Tahiya into the household -- and young Abbas tried to save her, but could only do so to a certain extent. As to the tragedy of Tahiya and her child's death, that is only revealed late on.
Karam and Halima's marriage is, by now, a pretty miserable one -- with Halima's admission of what happened to her when she began working at the theater something that Karam can't help but hold against her. The couple are disappointed and frustrated, as is Tariq, and these morose and unpleasant characters -- and their grumbling and fighting -- can be a bit wearing -- redeemed only slightly by the final account, by Abbas, which is the fullest one in presenting the circumstances and events of the past.
The picture of the theater milieu and life presented here is a dark one, its ugly underside fully exposed; the personal failings of the characters are also on full display. Yet with a nice touch of black humor, Mahfouz has his theater director laughing all the way to this success, unconcerned about what the revealing play says about him and those around him. The play is a huge success, and so performances go on and on, the story repeated nightly (with Tariq forced to relive his part, day after day ...).
Abbas' play -- unseen, but otherwise fully realized -- makes for a neat foundation for the novel as a whole. Meanwhile, Mahfouz artfully, slowly fills in the details of these characters' lives, making for a story that, in a sense, blossoms into a richer, more nuanced one page by page. It's very well done, but with its character-studies -- each of the main characters essentially holding up a mirror, and reflecting on all that went wrong (because that's what their pasts largely amount to, things going wrong) -- Wedding Song is also more than just a fine technical accomplishment.
A somewhat grim tale, but an impressive, powerful little novel.
- M.A.Orthofer, 26 August 2018
Egyptian author Naguib Mahfouz (نجيب محفوظ, Nagib Machfus) was born in 1911 and died in 2006 He was awarded the Nobel Prize in literature in 1988.
