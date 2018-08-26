

the complete review - fiction

Wedding Song



by

Naguib Mahfouz



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Arabic title: أفراح القبة

Translated by Olive E. Kenny; edited and revised by Mursi Saad El Din and John Rodenbeck

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B+ : cleverly layered, well done

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The LA Times . 12/11/1989 Muhammad Siddiq The Times . 31/3/1990 Nessim Dawood

From the Reviews :

"In theme, structure, and style, Wedding Song reveals Mahfouz's post-1967 groping for new approaches to the fast- changing social scene around him. (...) While the withdrawal of the author from the text and the attempt to mix genres point in the direction of post-modernist writing, the appropriation of the idea and structure of Hamlet to the Egyptian context is a typical Mahfouzian move." - Muhammad Siddiq, The Los Angeles Times





reveals Mahfouz's post-1967 groping for new approaches to the fast- changing social scene around him. (...) While the withdrawal of the author from the text and the attempt to mix genres point in the direction of post-modernist writing, the appropriation of the idea and structure of to the Egyptian context is a typical Mahfouzian move." - "Cunningly constructed like a fine mosaic, this novel is almost a repeat performance of an earlier, and in my opinion a much more engaging novel of Mahfouz -- Miramar" - Nessim Dawood, The Times

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

Wedding Song is presented in four parts, each one narrated by a different character. All four are closely connected: the husband and wife Karam and Halima, their son Abbas, and a co-worker who rented a room in their house for a while, Tariq. They are all associated with a local theater, too: Karam long worked as a prompter there -- a job Abbas took over for a while -- and Halima got her start as a cashier (and met her future husband) there; Tariq has long been an actor at the theater.

The four accounts overlap, rather than simply proceeding chronologically one after the other, presenting four different perspectives on circumstances and events, many of which more than one of them were involved in -- with each account also filling in additional detail, both background and about what then unfolded.

The story revolves around a play that Abbas has written, titled Afrah al-Qubbah (the transliterated Arabic title of the novel, too, -- one that translator Olive E. Kenny notes in a brief explanatory Foreword has "multiple ironies" in Arabic; it's unclear why the English title -- good enough for the novel, after all -- isn't used in the text itself). The play is accepted by the theater they have all been associated with and then staged, with Tariq in a featured role -- a star turn for the aging actor who never had a break-out role. It is, however, closely based on real events: as Tariq complains (or warns) when the play is accepted:

It's a confession. It's the truth. We ourselves are actually actors in it.

The truth is, we have a great play. And I am, as you know, the owner of a theater, not a public prosecutor.

- M.A.Orthofer, 26 August 2018

- Return to top of the page -

:

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

Egyptian author Naguib Mahfouz (نجيب محفوظ, Nagib Machfus) was born in 1911 and died in 2006 He was awarded the Nobel Prize in literature in 1988.

- Return to top of the page -