the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review
The
Literary Saloon
Archive
11 December 2017
11 December:
'Gained in Translation' | Republic of Consciousness longlist | Sapir Prize shortlist | Internet Literature in China review
11 December 2017
- Monday
'Gained in Translation' | Republic of Consciousness longlist
Sapir Prize shortlist | Internet Literature in China review
'Gained in Translation'
At The New York Review of Books' NYR Daily Tim Parks writes about what's Gained in Translation -- and observes:
Translators are people who read books for us.
Tolstoy wrote in Russian, so someone must read him for us and then write down that reading in our language.
He's not wrong, of course -- but then this is also one of the difficulties/frustrations I have with translation: I don't want someone else to do the reading/interpretation for me .....
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
Republic of Consciousness longlist
The Republic of Consciousness Prize for Small Presses has announced its longlist, and at the TLS site founder Neil Griffiths runs down this year's titles.
Yet again, Mathias Énard's Compass is the only one that is under review at the complete review.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
Sapir Prize shortlist
The Israeli National Lottery-sponsored Sapir Prize -- one of the leading Israeli book prizes -- has announced its five-title shortlist; see, for example, The Jerusalem Post report by Amy Spiro.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
Internet Literature in China review
The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Michel Hockx's Internet Literature in China.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
