the
Literary Saloon

the literary
weblog at the
complete review

the weblog

about the saloon

support the site

archive

cr
crQ
crF

RSS

Twitter

the Literary Saloon on Kindle

to e-mail us:

literary weblogs:

  Books, Inq.
  BookRiot
  Con/Reading
  Critical Mass
  GalleyCat
  Guardian Books
  Jacket Copy
  The Millions
  MobyLives
  NewPages Weblog
  Omnivoracious
  Page-Turner
  PowellsBooks.Blog
  Three Percent
  Typographical Era

  Moleskine
  Papeles perdidos
  Perlentaucher
  Rép. des livres

  Arts & Letters Daily
  Arts Beat/Books
  Bookdwarf
  Brandywine Books
  Buzzwords
  Collected Miscell.
  Light Reading
  The Millions
  The Page
  ReadySteady Blog
  The Rumpus
  Two Words
  Waggish
  wood s lot

  See also: links page





saloon statistics

the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review

The Literary Saloon Archive

11 December 2017

11 December: 'Gained in Translation' | Republic of Consciousness longlist | Sapir Prize shortlist | Internet Literature in China review


go to weblog

return to main archive


11 December 2017 - Monday

'Gained in Translation' | Republic of Consciousness longlist
Sapir Prize shortlist | Internet Literature in China review

       'Gained in Translation'

       At The New York Review of Books' NYR Daily Tim Parks writes about what's Gained in Translation -- and observes:
Translators are people who read books for us. Tolstoy wrote in Russian, so someone must read him for us and then write down that reading in our language.
       He's not wrong, of course -- but then this is also one of the difficulties/frustrations I have with translation: I don't want someone else to do the reading/interpretation for me .....

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Republic of Consciousness longlist

       The Republic of Consciousness Prize for Small Presses has announced its longlist, and at the TLS site founder Neil Griffiths runs down this year's titles.
       Yet again, Mathias Énard's Compass is the only one that is under review at the complete review.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Sapir Prize shortlist

       The Israeli National Lottery-sponsored Sapir Prize -- one of the leading Israeli book prizes -- has announced its five-title shortlist; see, for example, The Jerusalem Post report by Amy Spiro.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Internet Literature in China review

       The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Michel Hockx's Internet Literature in China.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


previous entries (1 - 10 December 2017)

archive index

- return to top of the page -

© 2017 the complete review

the Complete Review
Main | the New | the Best | the Rest | Review Index | Links