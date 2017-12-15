

the complete review - fiction

The Joy of Being Awake



by

Hector Abad



Spanish title: Asuntos de un hidalgo disoluto

Translated by Nathan Budoff

Our Assessment:



B : stylish; enjoyable

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The Washington Post . 22/12/1996 Steven Moore

From the Reviews :

"(A) bittersweet account of the life and opinions of a man at odds with himself, narrated in nonchronological fashion with plenty of entertaining digressions and the occasional formal game. (...) Like both Sterne's and Voltaire's books (though not in the same league as either), Abad's novel has a surface geniality that barely conceals undercurrents of discontent and despair." - Steven Moore, The Washington Post

The complete review 's Review :

The Joy of Being Awake is narrated by Gaspar Medina, now seventy-two and reflecting on a life nearing its end. Medina is, as the original Spanish title suggests, a 'hidalgo disoluto', and that element is certainly the dominant one of his life-tale -- even if his dissolution is only part of the story, and of his unusual character. (The English title comes from his observation that it was in reading that he found "the joy of being awake"; now, in penning (or, more accurately, largely dictating) these reminiscences he finds also: "the joy of remembering".)

Orphaned at sixteen -- "the first orphan of the Spanish Civil War", in fact (and rather unnecessarily, Abad not really making much of this) --, Medina's parents left him enough money for him to live in considerable comfort, and never have to worry about working for a living. The death of his parents certainly marked him, but he was already somewhat of an odd duck even before that. He begins his story acknowledging that he wasn't like the other boys -- and, indeed, that sinful behavior (of almost any kind) baffled him, as did most indulgence: food, for example, or sex -- to the extent that he: "developed schematic rituals in pursuit of carnality", dutifully masturbating at a set time once a week in attempting to conform to expectations. It's not that he was physically incapable, it's just that he lacked the hunger -- which also applied to any appetite for food.

He notes:

At times I was tormented (although the verb is undoubtedly exaggerated) by the idea of being a sort of innate ascetic.

The memories have not grown like a line, in order, but rather through agglomeration like a raspberry. Or even better: like a cancer. The metastasis of my old age has propagated throughout the entire book, contaminating with my evil tongue even the luminous days of my less bitter youth.

- M.A.Orthofer, 15 December 2017

About the Author :

Colombian author Héctor Abad Faciolince was born in 1958.

