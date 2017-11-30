the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

the
1 December 2017
1 December:
Branded literature | JQ Wingate Prize longlist | Bad Sex in Fiction Award
1 December 2017
- Friday
Branded literature | JQ Wingate Prize longlist
Bad Sex in Fiction Award
Branded literature
This is an idea that keeps cropping up, but never really seems to catch hold (i.e. doesn't seem to be particularly successful).
Recall Fay Weldon's watch-supported The Bulgari Connection ... (see, for example: Alma A. Hromic on A Novel Way To Advertise at Swans and Calvin Reid's Weldon's Bulgari Product Placement Raises Eyebrows in Publishers Weeky; see also the Grove publicity page).
Now Katie Deighton revives the debate, wondering Is literature the next frontier for branded content ? at The Drum -- the latest example being The Shape of Clouds -- 'Written by Gianrico Carofiglio / Made Adaptable by You' (as: 'This book uses the latest in web technology to deliver a unique experience to you'), a Mercedes-sponsored 'experience' -- as:
I'm not really sure this will do the trick, but, hey .....
"Six or seven years ago the average image of a Mercedes driver was an old guy with a hat driving a C-Class," he said.
"We want it to be a millennial driving an A-Class."
I also have my doubts about a ... meeting of minds between advertisers and writers when the thinking is along the lines:
Half a dozen Carofiglio titles are under review at the complete review
Symbiotically, the novelist would benefit from learning to work to deadlines
by the way, e.g. complete review A Walk in the Dark.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
JQ Wingate Prize longlist
They've announced the longlist for the 2018 JQ Wingate Prize -- though the Jewish Quarterly is definitely not up-to-date with their prize coverage, and The Wingate Foundation lags a bit as well.
But the Jewish Chronicle has you/them covered
Twelve titles are in the running, with the winner to be announced 15 February.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
Bad Sex in Fiction Award
The winner of the Literary Review's Bad Sex in Fiction Award has been announced -- though not yet at the official site, last I checked.
But see, for example, Alison Flood's report in The Guardian, Bad sex award won by Christopher Bollen's phallic 'billiard rack' (from his novel The Destroyers).
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
