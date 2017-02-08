

The Return of Munchausen



Sigizmund Krzhizhanovsky



Russian title: Возвращение Мюнхгаузена

Translated by Joanne Turnbull, with Nikolai Formozov

With an Introduction by Joanne Turnbull

A- : sharp, good fun

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The NY Times . 26/12/2016 Carmela Ciuraru Publishers Weekly . 17/10/2016 . The Spectator . 11/2/2017 Anna Aslanyan The Times . 4/3/2017 Fiona Wilson

"Munchausen can’t help himself. His perceptions do not extend much beyond "radius of his fedora," and his delight in bending reality as he pleases seems almost childlike, and utterly charming." - Carmela Ciuraru, The New York Times





"Readers will discover in this remarkable novel a very serious satire, an honest fable, and a bit of genius." - Publishers Weekly





"Munchausen’s florid style, inherited from his original, is complemented by Krzhizhanovsky’s own penchant for proverbs and puns. This translation preserves the wordplay (...). The notes are as informative and as witty as the text itself. (...) Munchausen leaves his poet friend to ponder the notions of truth and falsehood. Krzhizhanovsky’s work vividly demonstrates what a powerful medium modernism is to explore both." - Anna Aslanyan, The Spectator

The original 'Baron Munchausen' was an invention of Rudolf Erich Raspe, whose 1785 book introduced the character -- except, of course, that the character happened to be loosely based on a very real Baron von Münchhausen, who did indeed travel to and long lived in Russia. Raspe's fantastical version was a great literary success, and the name 'Munchausen', and some of his escapades, remain well-known to this day -- and one can see the obvious appeal to Krzhizhanovsky, to appropriate this character with his preposterous achievements and outrageous claims and re-place him in the (then) contemporary world. And that's what Krzhizhanovsky does here: given everything else Munchausen is capable of, longevity would surely be the least of it, and why shouldn't he live to two hundred ? So Krzhizhanovsky presents the man -- "Supplier of Phantasms and Sensations / In and Out of This World", as his business card has it, and with a coat of arms with the motto, Mendace veritas ('Truth, in lies'; cf.) -- still going strong, and has him go about his business in the present-day, complete with a visit to a Russia that is newly Soviet.

"We Munchausen's have always faithfully served fiction", Krzhizhanovsky has his (anti-)hero proclaim, and the author makes sure he continues to do so here. The centerpiece of the novel is Munchausen's trip to 'the Land of the Soviets', as he is hired as a correspondent to report from the 'land of the unbelievers'. The longest section of the novel then is his journey-account, before the Royal Society of London, upon his return.

Both getting into and the out of Soviet Russia prove difficult -- but naturally the initial border-crossing recreates the original Munchausen's famous cannonball-ride. Now on a "modern-day missile" (which he complains: "is not as easy to bestride as the old clumsy cast-iron bomb"), after two failed attempts, they vault him over. "Aim Herr Baron at the RSFSR. Fire !" -- is typical of the humor that's both broad and stinging.

Munchausen's absurdist take is perfect for conveying the deprivations and politics of the new Soviet Union, and old Munchausen-tales are clevley repurposed for the new, such as in suggesting how food shortages are dealt with. Krzhizhanovsky has some fun with the literary production of the time as well -- 'Soviet belles lettres' (about which Munchausen is naturally enthusiastic). And writing in the still heady 1920s, Krzhizhanovsky can even joke about his protagonist beings sentenced to death -- a sentence that is carried out, but by popguns, leaving him: "in the position of a conditional corpse" (which has its uses, too).

Of course, this being Munchausen, the essence is the lie, and his philosophy:

I have always known only creations: before entering a house, I must build it.

- M.A.Orthofer, 26 March 2017

NYRB Classics publicity page

Éditions Verdier publicity page

Pegasus publicity page

Sigismund Krzyzanowski at Éditions Verdier

Russian author Sigizmund Krzhizhanovsky (Sigismund Krzyzanowski, Сигизмунд Доминикович Кржижановский) lived 1887 to 1950. He was a prominent but largely unpublished literary figure in the Soviet Union in the 1920s and 1930s.

