the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

The Literary Saloon Archive

21 March 2017

21 March: Torgny Lindgren (1938-2017) | Nordiska pris to Dag Solstad | Robert B. Silvers (1929-2017) | Reading in ... Lithuania | The Sad Part Was review


21 March 2017 - Tuesday

       Torgny Lindgren (1938-2017)

       Swedish author Torgny Lindgren passsed away a couple of days ago -- not that there seems to have been any notice in the English-language press (but see, for example Sara Danius' weblog mention).
       It's a major loss, of an author reasonably well translated into English; only one of his works is under review at the complete review -- In Praise of Truth -- but there's more that's still readily available.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Nordiska pris to Dag Solstad

       The Swedish Academy blew it bigtime last year by awarding (or trying to ... he still hasn't given that supposedly obligatory lecture ...) the Nobel Prize in Literature to song-man Bob Dylan, and they have their work cut out for them in trying to reassert their literary bona fides; I can't see it happening anytime soon -- but awarding the Svenska Akademiens nordiska pris, the 'lilla Nobel-priset' ('little Nobel Prize'), as some style it (and worth about US$45,000), to the great Dag Solstad, as they have just done can't hurt. (Of course, giving Solstad -- certainly deserving -- the actual Nobel last fall probably would have been the wiser course, all around.)
       Several Solstad titles are under review at the complete review:
(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Robert B. Silvers (1929-2017)

       Robert B. Silvers, co-founding and long-time editor of The New York Review of Books, has passed away.
       See the NYRB notice, William Grimes' obituary in The New York Times, and Laura Miller at Slate on How Bob Silvers and the New York Review of Books Transformed the Literary World.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Reading in ... Lithuania

       Lithuania is the guest of honor (well, 'Schwerpunktland' ...) at this year's Leipzig Book Fair (23 to 26 March), and so at DeutscheWelle Inga Janiulytė has a look at What Lithuanians read -- and what they want you to read about them.
       Apparently:
The proportion of original Lithuanian books to translations from foreign languages is 50/50.
       Which doesn't even sound that bad for a relatively small language.
       And it'll be interesting to see whether Kristina Sabaliauskaitė's Silva Rerum books will ever make it into English; see, for example, the LCI Kristina Sabaliauskaitė page.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       The Sad Part Was review

       The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Thai author Prabda Yoon's The Sad Part Was, just out from Tilted Axis Press.

       This is the first Tilted Axis Press title under review at the complete review, but already this looks like a very promising publishing venture, and I expect to cover many more. And it's great to see a Thai title in English translation -- as I have often complained, there are far too few of these (only one other one under review at the site so far ...).

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


