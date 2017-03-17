the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

Swedish author Torgny Lindgren passsed away a couple of days ago -- not that there seems to have been any notice in the English-language press (but see, for example Sara Danius' weblog mention).
It's a major loss, of an author reasonably well translated into English; only one of his works is under review at the complete review -- In Praise of Truth -- but there's more that's still readily available.
The Swedish Academy blew it bigtime last year by awarding (or trying to ... he still hasn't given that supposedly obligatory lecture ...) the Nobel Prize in Literature to song-man Bob Dylan, and they have their work cut out for them in trying to reassert their literary bona fides; I can't see it happening anytime soon -- but awarding the Svenska Akademiens nordiska pris, the 'lilla Nobel-priset' ('little Nobel Prize'), as some style it (and worth about US$45,000), to the great Dag Solstad, as they have just done can't hurt.
(Of course, giving Solstad -- certainly deserving -- the actual Nobel last fall probably would have been the wiser course, all around.)
Several Solstad titles are under review at the complete review:
The proportion of original Lithuanian books to translations from foreign languages is 50/50.
Which doesn't even sound that bad for a relatively small language.
And it'll be interesting to see whether Kristina Sabaliauskaitė's Silva Rerum books will ever make it into English; see, for example, the LCI Kristina Sabaliauskaitė page.
The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Thai author Prabda Yoon's The Sad Part Was, just out from Tilted Axis Press.
This is the first Tilted Axis Press title under review at the complete review, but already this looks like a very promising publishing venture, and I expect to cover many more.
And it's great to see a Thai title in English translation -- as I have often complained, there are far too few of these (only one other one under review at the site so far ...).