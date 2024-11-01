the
the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review

The Literary Saloon Archive

1 November 2024

1 November: Cundill History Prize | Warwick Prize shortlist | Dozakhnama review


1 November 2024 - Friday

Cundill History Prize | Warwick Prize shortlist | Dozakhnama review

       Cundill History Prize

       They've announced the winner of this year's Cundill History Prize -- paying out US$75,000 --, and it is Native Nations, by Kathleen DuVal; see also the Random House publicity page.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Warwick Prize shortlist

       They've announced the shortlist for this year's Warwick Prize for Women in Translation, which includes two books by Nobel laureates (Han Kang and Nelly Sachs).
       Disappointingly, I haven't seen any of these.
       The winner will be announced 21 November.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Dozakhnama review

       The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Rabisankar Bal's Saadat Hasan Manto/Mirza Ghalib-novel, Dozakhnama: Conversations in Hell.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


