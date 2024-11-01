the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

|
the
Literary Saloon
the literary
weblog
at the
complete review
the weblog
about the saloon
support the site
archive
to e-mail us:
literary weblogs:
Books, Inq.
Bookninja
BookRiot
Critical Mass
Guardian Books
The Millions
MobyLives
NewPages Weblog
Omnivoracious
Page-Turner
PowellsBooks.Blog
Three Percent
Perlentaucher
Rép. des livres
Arts & Letters Daily
Bookdwarf
Buzzwords
The Millions
The Rumpus
Two Words
Waggish
See also: links page
|
|
|
|
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review
The
Literary Saloon
Archive
1 November 2024
1 November:
Cundill History Prize | Warwick Prize shortlist | Dozakhnama review
go to weblog
return to main archive
1 November 2024
- Friday
Cundill History Prize | Warwick Prize shortlist | Dozakhnama review
Cundill History Prize
They've announced the winner of this year's Cundill History Prize -- paying out US$75,000 --, and it is Native Nations, by Kathleen DuVal; see also the Random House publicity page.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
Warwick Prize shortlist
They've announced the shortlist for this year's Warwick Prize for Women in Translation, which includes two books by Nobel laureates (Han Kang and Nelly Sachs).
Disappointingly, I haven't seen any of these.
The winner will be announced 21 November.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
Dozakhnama review
The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Rabisankar Bal's Saadat Hasan Manto/Mirza Ghalib-novel, Dozakhnama: Conversations in Hell.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
previous entries (21 - 31 October 2024)
archive index
- search the site -
- return to top of the page -
© 2024 the complete review
Main | the New | the Best | the Rest | Review Index | Links