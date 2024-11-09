

A City on Mars



Kelly and Zach Weinersmith



Can we settle space, should we settle space, and have we really thought this through?

With numerous illustrations by Zach Weinersmith

Our Assessment:



B : entertainingly presented, and covers a lot of ground

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The Guardian . 14/12/2023 Stuart Jeffries The NY Times Book Rev. A 28/10/2023 W.M.Akers TLS . 29/3/2024 Erika Nesvold Wall St. Journal . 19/1/2024 Shlomo Angel

From the Reviews :

"The book reminds us that exploration is predicated on the suffering of pioneers. (...) In another reversal of cold war certainties, even though the Weinersmiths are -- there's no easy way to say this -- Americans, they write like communists." - Stuart Jeffries, The Guardian





"(A)n exceptional new piece of popular science (.....) Forceful, engaging and funny, it is an essential reality check for anyone who has ever looked for home in the night sky. (...) A City on Mars is hilarious. The breezy prose is studded with charming cartoons" - W.M.Akers, The New York Times Book Review





is hilarious. The breezy prose is studded with charming cartoons" - "This is a delightfully readable book, full of Zach's cartoon illustrations, amusing commentary and real-world case studies, and the bibliography provides an excellent starting place for further research." - Erika Nesvold, Times Literary Supplement

The complete review 's Review :

The subtitle of A City on Mars spells out pretty clearly what Kelly and Zach Weinersmith explore here: Can we settle space, should we settle space, and have we really thought this through ? They try to think it through here, considering the pros and cons -- which fairly easily puts a damper on much of the space-settling enthusiasm one finds elsewhere, especially from those who are in a rush to settle Mars and the like (and think its doable soon).

A basic point the authors make repeatedly is that: "space sucks". Specifically -- since the focus is on settling someplace -- they explain how the Moon and Mars (much less anyplace else out there) are inhospitable, and how making even small bits of them livable for any lengths of time is, to put it mildly, a great challenge. They mention that: "Our impression talking to nongeeks is that while they realize space sucks, they have underestimated the scale of suckitude" and, writing for a wide audience (i.e. also non-space-geeks), they go into helpful detail about the many ways in which space -- including space-travel and living in space -- sucks.

Much of this is obvious -- such as that space travel is cramped, uncomfortable, and dangerous (from sitting atop a container of explosive fuel to the radiation encountered once one clears Earth) -- but the Weinersmiths helpfully spell it all out, making for a vivid picture (not least concerning the issues of food and water -- obtaining and consuming them in space, as well the resulting post-digestive disposal issues). They also make clear just how inhospitable the Moon and Mars are, specifically their surfaces -- regolith (bonus: "The lunar surface is electrically charged, meaning it clings like fresh laundry" -- coating everything) ! no real (protective) atmosphere ! etc. -- and how difficult it would be to build the necessary structures for humans to live and work in. (In both cases, underground is the obvious way to go (i.e. place to stay), but that also poses a variety of difficulties.) A lack of resources, beginning with water and carbon, are also a major issue, and both transporting anything from Earth or mining/refining it on site are costly, complicated processes.

The Weinersmiths also repeatedly hammer home the fact that we know very little about long-term effects of being in space on humans -- and settlement would, by definition, be very long-term. Few individuals have spent significant amounts of time in space, so we still have very little idea of how bodies would be effected. Of particular importance is reproduction: successful settlement in space would have to involve the ability to sustain and grow the population locally, and we have practically no data yet about pregnancy in (generally low-to-no-gravity and radiation-heavy) space.

Technological progress and continued research (including on animals) will help with many of the issue faced by potential space-settlers, but the Weinersmiths have a good point: why the big rush ? They make the case for: "a wait-and-go-big approach to settlement", noting that:

If current technology barely permits survival and only permits natural population growth via throwing conventional moral standards out the window, and if there's no reason to leave this second, why not be patient ?

We did a back-of-the-envelope calculation and estimated you'd need to cook all the water out of six tons of lunar soil to get the three kilograms of water you need daily to survive, not including cleaning, showering, and the occasional water ballon fight.

- M.A.Orthofer, 9 November 2024

Saturday Morning Breakfast Cereal - daily comic strip

Christopher Wanjek explores How Humans Will Settle the Moon, Mars, and Beyond , in Spacefarers

About the Author :

American biologist Kelly Weinersmith teaches at Rice University.



American cartoonist Zach Weinersmith was born in 1982.

