Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

Dozakhnama



by

Rabisankar Bal



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Title: Dozakhnama Author: Rabisankar Bal Genre: Novel Written: 2010 (Eng. 2012) Length: 533 pages Original in: Bengali Availability: Dozakhnama - US Dozakhnama - UK Dozakhnama - Canada Dozakhnama - India দোজখনামা - India

Conversations in Hell

Bengali title: দোজখনামা

Translated by Arunava Sinha

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B+ : creative presentation of the lives and works of Manto and Ghalib

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Asian Review of Books . 9/4/2013 Caitlin Dwyer Biblio . 5-6/2013 Tabish Khair Hindustan Times . 20/7/2013 Shahrukh Alam Indian Express . 18/5/2013 Paromita Chakrabarti

From the Reviews :

"While at times slow, Dozakhnama rewards the patient reader with beautiful sentences and a narrative structure that enacts the value of storytelling. (...) This isn't strictly a historical novel, although it's centrally concerned with India's literary and political past. It prefers to linger on poetry and descriptions of women's eyes, rather than the hard facts of history." - Caitlin Dwyer, Asian Review of Books





rewards the patient reader with beautiful sentences and a narrative structure that enacts the value of storytelling. (...) This isn't strictly a historical novel, although it's centrally concerned with India's literary and political past. It prefers to linger on poetry and descriptions of women's eyes, rather than the hard facts of history." - " Dozakhnama celebrates the freedom to tell stories that are not anchored in individual, sequential histories. It rejects ‘authenticity’ for dreams: the plot of the novel allows for layers of interpretations. (...) In adopting an unanchored voice, the author may even have been making a larger point about the universalism of literature. Dozakhnama seeks to free storytelling of sole individual’s imprints. It is trying to map the collective ethos of a cultural tradition: Ghalib, Mir and Manto are mere pegs." - Shahrukh Alam, Hindustan Times





celebrates the freedom to tell stories that are not anchored in individual, sequential histories. It rejects ‘authenticity’ for dreams: the plot of the novel allows for layers of interpretations. (...) In adopting an unanchored voice, the author may even have been making a larger point about the universalism of literature. seeks to free storytelling of sole individual’s imprints. It is trying to map the collective ethos of a cultural tradition: Ghalib, Mir and Manto are mere pegs." - "Arunava Sinha has done a commendable job with the translation of Bal's book which came out in 2010 in Bengali. It flows seamlessly, retaining the flair of the original, the Urdu nazms and phrases often left untrammelled, a luxurious read if you can afford the time. (...) While one is suitably impressed by the mingling of oral and documented history and imagination, some of the meanderings feel dated and sorely test one's patience. Not always the labyrinth you would enjoy being lost in." - Paromita Chakrabarti, Indian Express

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

The most famous writer of Urdu short-stories, Saadat Hasan Manto (1912-1955) only published one novel (بغیر عنوان کے -- yes, titled: 'Untitled'), but in Dozakhnama Rabisankar Bal imagines him having completed a much larger-scale work. The narrator is given this unpublished manuscript by a friend, told that it is: "The dastan of Manto sahib's dreams. Take it, see if you can have it published".

As the friend explains, it is not strictly-speaking a novel, it is:

A dastan. What you people call a novel. But you know what, a dastan is not exactly a novel. In a dastan the story never ends, whereas a novel has a beginning and an end.

if I have to tell the story of my life, I have to talk about many other people. Bombay made me learn about all these people. I knew all the characters in my stories; not just knew -- I had actually lived with them, they were companions of my soul. Whatever I wrote, all ... all of it was personal, all of it about things that I had seen and heard and known for myself.

- M.A.Orthofer, 31 October 2024

- Return to top of the page -

:

Ayesha Jalal on Saadat Hasan Manto's Life, Times, and Work across the India-Pakistan Divide , in The Pity of Partition

, in The Pity of Partition See Index of Indian literature

See Index of Real People in Works of Fiction

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

Bangla-writing author Rabisankar Bal (রবিশংকর বল) lived 1962 to 2017.

- Return to top of the page -