the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

|
the
Literary Saloon
the literary
weblog
at the
complete review
the weblog
about the saloon
support the site
archive
to e-mail us:
literary weblogs:
Books, Inq.
Bookninja
BookRiot
Critical Mass
Guardian Books
The Millions
MobyLives
NewPages Weblog
Omnivoracious
Page-Turner
PowellsBooks.Blog
Three Percent
Perlentaucher
Rép. des livres
Arts & Letters Daily
Bookdwarf
Buzzwords
The Millions
The Rumpus
Two Words
Waggish
See also: links page
|
|
|
|
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review
The
Literary Saloon
Archive
21 October 2024
21 October:
Anne Applebaum picks up Peace Prize | Hotlist
go to weblog
return to main archive
21 October 2024
- Monday
Anne Applebaum picks up Peace Prize | Hotlist
Anne Applebaum picks up Peace Prize
At the close of the Frankfurt Book Fair Anne Applebaum got to pick up the Peace Prize of the German Book Trade, and at the official site you can find her acceptance speech as well as all the others,as well as other relevant information.
(Unfortunately, the pages can't be linked too separately, but click on the links .....)
Applebaum spoke 'Against pessimism'.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
Hotlist
They've announced the winner of this year's Hotlist, the German award where any independent publisher can submit one title -- as 204 did -- and it is Wallstein Verlag, for Nach den Fähren, by Thea Mengeler; see also the Wallstein
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
previous entries (11 - 20 October 2024)
archive index
- search the site -
- return to top of the page -
© 2024 the complete review
Main | the New | the Best | the Rest | Review Index | Links