Dinner Pieces
Leon Battista Alberti's Dinner Pieces collects fifty-three of these 'intercenales' -- pieces to be read "inter cenas et pocula" (over dinners and drinks); "in the tradition of symposial, or banquet literature", as suggested in editor Roberto Cardini's Introduction --, originally written between about 1430 and 1443.
Mostly grouped roughly by similar themes into books, the pieces range in length and style; many are in dialogue-form (some with recurring interlocutors); some are as short as a paragraph or two, others quite full-fledged stories
The books are variously structured; most come with introductory prefaces which also foreshadow or address the various pieces that follow -- "this first book of Dinner Pieces urges us that from early youth we must steel ourselves against all of fortunes vicissitudes", for example.
One book (IX) consists of only a single piece; several are diptychs, while others include a larger number and variety of pieces.
Philop.. Aliorum divitias nec posco nec, si mihi commodes, volo. Peto ut mihi a cultu et studiis bonarum artium, quibus semper fui deditus, feliciora rependantur.In his Preface to Book VII Alberti suggests:
Denique rauci omnes sumus hac etate oratores, ut perpaucos in eorum numero qui sese eruditos haberi velint offendas, quem sine risu et stomacho possis contionantem audire: ita omnes qui suggesta conscenderint, non orare, sed quasvis ineptias, que dicendo assequi possint, verbis, vultu, voce et omni gestu conari exprimere videntur.Alberti here makes fun of those who would simply imitate Cicero rather than go their own path -- and makes the case for his own, which, not least, is meant to amuse and entertain, rather than (primarily or simply) instruct. And Alberti does so quite well here; there is very much a mix of pieces here, with many clearly reflecting and commenting on the circumstances and some of the issues of the day, but Alberti also making an effort to be entertaining in his presentation. He also notes (in the Preface to Book IV) that: "I take pleasure in rare subjects which, like piquant herbs in an appetizer, should not be excluded from the lavish dinners of writers who, I confess, are richer than myself" -- reflecting then also the variety of subjects he addresses.
Some pieces are more general and less personal -- so, for example, in the first book, there are pieces on subjects such as 'Religion' (on the efficacy of prayer), 'Virtue', and 'Patience', for example, -- these mostly in the form of dialogue-debate, where even a piece dominated by a single speaker such as 'Patience' has him relate a back and forth (a vivid encounter in his dreams with the shades).
There is a rather darker edge to many of the pieces, with characters disappointed by the world and mankind -- most strongly expressed by Neophronus in the dialogue set in the afterlife, 'Defunctus' ('The Deceased'), where he comes to realize: "Sic mihi contigisse dicendum est: nunc enim defunctus primum conspexi cum ceteros, tum etiam ipsum me summa semper in insania fuisse constitutum" (For now that I am dead, I have finally seen how everyone, including myself, lived continually in utter madness). He also laments how:
Desino, posteaquam sic sorte quadam ab ipsis diis est hominibus datum ut que instituant mortales queve agant ea omnia sint vana, levia, caduca ac nullius penitus pretii putanda.He even goes so far as to suggest:
De me autem sic possum ipse profiteri: quos ego dies dedi literis, quas operas, quidquid meditationis in libros contuli id plane postremo didici fuisse inutile omnino ac perditum.Alberti plays this out nicely with Neophronus describing how his kinsmen (affines) divvied up his possessions after his death, including his marvelous library, and what was done with his notebooks -- his life's work; just like Philoponius, his devotion and dedication to the liberal arts go ... underappreciated.
But there are also amusing contrasts to this dark view, as in Libripeta's appeals to Apollo in 'Oraculum' ('The Oracle'):
Libr. Oro, Apollo favo. Hos libros dono affero. Aveo videri literatus.(In a rare editorial slip, this I Tatti edition leaves out the bracketed sentence in the Latin original (while it appears in English translation on the facing page).)
Appearance over reality comes up several times, including then also in a dialogue on poverty, where Peniplusius (a 'poor wealthy man'; i.e.one who lives beyond his means or pretends to be wealthy) argues that what is important is to be perceived to be wealthy, even if one isn't.
Common, too, to much of the collection is the very poor estimation of women. In a 'Debate on Marriage' it is argued that all women are: "lasciva, inconstans, importuna, superba, querula, procax, pertinax" (wanton, inconstant, troublesome, proud, querulous, shameless, and stubborn), while in 'The Deceased' Polytropus thinks it's obvious that:
Mulieres , quo se negligenter observari viderint, suapte natura, nullis adminiculis, innata vi, ex ingenio solere esse lasciviores.Among the longer pieces is 'The Love Affair', one of the story-like ones -- though one in which Alberti specifically says he wishes to be instructive, about women and about love ("which has the most destructive and deadly [pestiferum et pernitiosissimum] effects on the human mind") and women -- specifically Durimna, who falls obsessively in love with her husband's best friend but is spurned by the honorable friend -- do not come off well.
The fuller stories are among the more satisfying pieces, and there are some very nice flights of fantasy here, as in 'Nebule' ('The Clouds'), where the clouds complain that they don't get the respect (or the king or the protection of the laws) they deserve but prove too inconstant to change their circumstances when given the opportunity. Similarly, the much shorter 'Templum' ('The Temple') describes an uprising of the stones at the bottom of a temple's foundation, with disastrous results -- though its moral and message is shockingly reactionary, the stones concluding:
insanire illum qui nolit eum sese esse qui sit, prudentisque officio profecto fore quemcumque sors dederit locum non odisse; ac veterem quidem consuetudinem, etsi incommodam et iniquam, potius ferendam, quam novis institutis ipsum te atque alios in grave aliquod damnum ultimumque fortassis malum precipitem dandum.Stones already figured in 'Lapides' ('Stones'), where a similar lesson is taught; it is followed by 'Hedera' ('Ivy'), in which a pear tree complains that destructive and useless ivy is much more highly revered than it is, another sharp piece critical of human attitudes.
From an examination of enigmas (in 'Convelata') to a debate on what to do with prisoners of war (in 'Hostis' ('The Enemy')) -- with its amusing outcome with a winning argument that proves anything but ("Placuit istius sententia, qua effectum est ut Pise prope delerentur" (His proposal was adopted, and nearly destroyed Pisa)) -- the Dinner Pieces offer a great deal of variety, both in presentation and subject-matter. As in much of his work, Alberti is almost too wide-ranging, in every respect; it is a quite erratic mix (but then: who wants the same thing for every dinner ?). He's at his best when he sees an idea through -- and he does so reasonably often here -- but there are also many pieces that stray about and/or peter out. Still, the variety and the clever situations and expression make for worthwhile reading.
- M.A.Orthofer, 4 November 2024
Leon Battista Alberti lived 1404 to 1472.
