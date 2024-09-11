the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

|
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review
The
Literary Saloon
Archive
11 September 2024
11 September:
(American) National Book Award for Translated Literature longlist | Wilhelm Raabe-Literaturpreis | Hawthornden Prize | A Muzzle for Witches review
11 September 2024
- Wednesday
The (American) National Book Foundation has announced the longlist for its Award for Translated Literature -- ten titles selected from 141 (unfortunately not revealed) submissions.
I will be getting to the Solvej Balle soon(est), but three of the titles are already under review at the complete review:
The finalists in this and all the NBA categories will be announced 1 October, and the winners on 20 November.
The Wilhelm Raabe Literary Prize pays out €30,000 -- €5000 more than the German Book Prize -- and they've now announced this year's winner, Saša Stanišić's possibly too long-titled Möchte die Witwe angesprochen werden, platziert sie auf dem Grab die Gießkanne mit dem Ausguss nach vorne; see also the Luchterhand foreign rights page.
Several Stanišić-titles have been translated into English -- e.g. Where You Come From -- but apparently foreign rights for this one have only been sold to ... Poland.
They've announced the winner of this year's Hawthornden Prize for Literature, "one of Britain's oldest literary awards" and paying out £15,000, and it is Orbital by Samantha Harvey.
I haven't seen this one but am curious about it; it's also been longlisted for this year's Booker Prize.
The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Merima Omeragić in conversation with Dubravka Ugrešić, A Muzzle for Witches -- Ugrešić's final book, just (about) out in English, from Open Letter.
A couple of weeks ago, Open Letter's Chad Post tweeted that: "our distributor advanced a grand total of 143 units of Dubravka Ugresic's MUZZLE FOR WITCHES to ALL indie bookstores across the country", and also that: "They project sales of 175 TOTAL through indie stores, and 840 units across all sales channels" -- which is both shocking and depressing.
Surely, Ugrešić has more of a following, and it's hard to imagine this, her final word, not shifting more copies.
But perhaps such really is the contemporary literary (ha !) marketplace (as she was all too well aware of ...) .....
