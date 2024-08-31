the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

|
1 September 2024
1 September:
One Hundred Years of Solitude in Japan | WhatsApp fiction | Thomas McGonigle Q & A
1 September 2024
- Sunday
One Hundred Years of Solitude in Japan
WhatsApp fiction | Thomas McGonigle Q & A
One Hundred Years of Solitude in Japan
Shinchosha published a paperback edition of Gabriel García Márquez's One Hundred Years of Solitude earlier this summer and, as Gonzalo Robledo reports at El País in 'One Hundred Years of Solitude' sweeps Japan after a 50-year delay, it's been: 'the publishing phenomenon of the summer in Japan'.
Apparently, it's sold: "some 290,000 copies in eight weeks ... almost the same as the total number of three hardcover versions printed in the past 52 years"
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
WhatsApp fiction
At Al Jazeera Chris Muronzi reports that WhatsApp novelists use messaging app to write and sell books in Zimbabwe.
Remember 'cell phone novels' -- 携帯小説 ?
See my mention from ... 2007.
This probably won't take off in too many markets, but, hey, whatever works, right ?
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
Thomas McGonigle Q & A
At The Collidescope George Salis has Earthly Time: A Rare Interview with Thomas McGonigle.
Among McGonigle's responses:
Among McGonigle's responses:
GS: What novel do you think deserves more readers ? Why ?
TM: The book Larva: A Midsummer Night’s Babel by Julián Ríos.
It’s something to be read over and over again or to be read about over and over again as it never can really be read…it is to be constantly gone back to much in the way the Bible or the Koran are to be read by a believer.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
