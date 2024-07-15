Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



Reconstruction of the Poet



Zbigniew Herbert



Uncollected Works of Zbigniew Herbert

Translated and with an Introduction by Alissa Valles

B+ : a very welcome collection, with some remarkable pieces

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Publishers Weekly A 15/7/2024 .

From the Reviews :

"This spectacular compendium from Polish poet Herbert (1924-1998) consists of writing previously unseen or only available in periodicals. (...) Delicate, perfectly pitched, and rich in insight, this volume reveals an essential body of work." - Publishers Weekly

The complete review 's Review :

Reconstruction of the Poet collects three (radio-)plays and seventy-four poems by Zbigniew Herbert. The plays were first produced on radio between 1957 and 1960, with staged productions soon later; remarkably, all three were also broadcast in (different) English translation between 1962 and 1964 on the BBC. Thirty-three of the seventy-four poems were only published posthumously; of those published during Herbert's lifetime -- only one in one of his collections, from which it was later removed -- are arranged chronologically, and the majority date to the 1950s.

The selection of poems is that -- a selection -- as translator and editor Alissa Valles explains in her Introduction that she limited herself to:

poems that were clearly marked or could reasonably be considered finished, those that can be read without extensive annotation and marked lacunae, and I focused on those that could shed new light on Herbert's work as a whole.

The emphasis on my selection of poems published posthumously is on poems addressed to friends, poems written in memory, and outings of Mr Cogito that add new facets to that persona.

[A Bibliography helpfully does provide information about the first publication of the poems and first publication and performances of the plays but, disappointingly, does not provide the original Polish titles of the texts; Valles there also only notes the name of the first English-language translator (for the BBC productions) of one of the three plays.]

You're mortally weary, Socrates, and you're dreaming of a rest deeper than sleep. If that's not the truth, please contradict me.



Socrates says nothing.

That's normal. But what's not normal in you is the lure of theatricality.

The true Socrates, what I will call the public Socrates, is a creation of his pupils. When they discovered him a dozen or so years ago, he was like a street singer, clearly a talent, but without any culture. He didn't know Homer, his dialectics were amateurish, and he had not metaphysical interests -- in a word, a primitive. A whole system of finishing his education was worked out, by presenting him with supposedly random interlocutors, from a shoemaker to a sophist. A tremendous labor.

Yes, he must die because of his philosophical school. He shone bright in the intellectual firmament of Athens and he must be extinguished, before people start analyzing the brightness, before they ask Socrates for a system. Only we know that there is no system. To preserve that secret, we must sacrifice Socrates. The rest belongs to commentators.

First Virgil, then the translators, philologists, archaeologists ... There' s nothing left of me but a handbook of mythology and a model for teaching stylistic analysis.

[This is the one previous translator Valles mentions in her Bibliography -- referring to her as 'Halina Carroll-Najder'; this is technically correct, but since Halina Carroll only married Zdzisław Najder (and took his name) in 1965 the original credit was simply 'Halina Carroll'.]

I draw you in snagged on the line of my dream

an ant's touch opens the body's loose burrow

from this moment our breath will rise as one

from the vertiginous pinnacle of the spine

confession:



Mr Cogito

was born

lived

and will depart

as an individual

COMPLETELY DEVOID OF A SUBCONSCIOUS

we fooled ourselves that we'd be the vanguard

that we'd open the road to the promised land

we quickly lost contact with man's regular army

Ecco publicity page

See Index of Poetry under review

About the Author :

Polish poet Zbigniew Herbert (1924-1998) was born in Lwow. He earned degrees from the University of Krakow, the University of Warsaw, and the Nicholas Copernicus University of Torun. He began publishing his poetry in 1956, though he continued to have difficulties getting much of it published in his native Poland. One of the foremost modern European poets, he has been extensively translated.

