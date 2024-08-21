the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

the
21 August 2024

21 August: German Book Prize longlist | Saudi literature | The Night of Baba Yaga review


21 August 2024 - Wednesday

German Book Prize longlist | Saudi literature | The Night of Baba Yaga review

       German Book Prize longlist

       They've announced the longlist for this year's German Book Prize, the biggest of the German novel awards, twenty titles selected from 197 (unfortunately not revealed ...) titles that were considered. (The jury apparently called in seventeen titles, as there were only 180 submissions.)
       There are quite a few familiar authors with titles in the running -- though none who have previously won the prize --, and several have other works which have been translated into English.
       The one I am most curious about is Clemens Meyer's Die Projektoren -- yet another very large-scale work by the author, not least in weighing in at 1056 pages. There are no German reviews up yet because the book is not yet out (release date is the 27th), but I think I'll have a look. (I was concerned that at over 1000 pages it might have trouble finding an English-language publisher, but I should have known better: world English rights have already gone to Fitzcarraldo Editions (who have had quite some success with Meyer previously); see also the S.Fischer foreign rights page).
       The shortlist will be announced 17 September, and the winner on 14 October.

       Saudi literature

       In Arab News Waad Hussain writes about how Saudi Arabia's literary renaissance captivates local and international audiences.
       And, apparently:
     The literary movement in Saudi Arabia can be divided into two main themes: “Cultural Reflections” and “Modern Narratives.”
       In any case, it's good to see there is a lot of activity -- and hopefully we'll see more in translation as well.

       The Night of Baba Yaga review

       The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Otani Akira's The Night of Baba Yaga, recently out in the US from Soho Press, and coming soon in the UK, from Faber.

