the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

|
the
Literary Saloon
the literary
weblog
at the
complete review
the weblog
about the saloon
support the site
archive
to e-mail us:
literary weblogs:
Books, Inq.
Bookninja
BookRiot
Critical Mass
Guardian Books
The Millions
MobyLives
NewPages Weblog
Omnivoracious
Page-Turner
PowellsBooks.Blog
Three Percent
Perlentaucher
Rép. des livres
Arts & Letters Daily
Bookdwarf
Buzzwords
The Millions
The Rumpus
Two Words
Waggish
See also: links page
|
|
|
|
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review
The
Literary Saloon
Archive
21 August 2024
21 August:
German Book Prize longlist | Saudi literature | The Night of Baba Yaga review
go to weblog
return to main archive
21 August 2024
- Wednesday
German Book Prize longlist | Saudi literature | The Night of Baba Yaga review
German Book Prize longlist
They've announced the longlist for this year's German Book Prize, the biggest of the German novel awards, twenty titles selected from 197 (unfortunately not revealed ...) titles that were considered.
(The jury apparently called in seventeen titles, as there were only 180 submissions.)
There are quite a few familiar authors with titles in the running -- though none who have previously won the prize --, and several have other works which have been translated into English.
The one I am most curious about is Clemens Meyer's Die Projektoren -- yet another very large-scale work by the author, not least in weighing in at 1056 pages.
There are no German reviews up yet because the book is not yet out (release date is the 27th), but I think I'll have a look.
(I was concerned that at over 1000 pages it might have trouble finding an English-language publisher, but I should have known better: world English rights have already gone to Fitzcarraldo Editions (who have had quite some success with Meyer previously); see also the S.Fischer foreign rights page).
The shortlist will be announced 17 September, and the winner on 14 October.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
Saudi literature
In Arab News Waad Hussain writes about how Saudi Arabia's literary renaissance captivates local and international audiences.
And, apparently:
The literary movement in Saudi Arabia can be divided into two main themes: “Cultural Reflections” and “Modern Narratives.”
In any case, it's good to see there is a lot of activity -- and hopefully we'll see more in translation as well.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
The Night of Baba Yaga review
The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Otani Akira's The Night of Baba Yaga, recently out in the US from Soho Press, and coming soon in the UK, from Faber.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
previous entries (11 - 20 August 2024)
archive index
- search the site -
- return to top of the page -
© 2024 the complete review
Main | the New | the Best | the Rest | Review Index | Links