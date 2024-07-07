Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

The Seventh Veil of Salome



by

Silvia Moreno-Garcia



Our Assessment:



B : solid idea, reasonably well done

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The NY Times Book Rev. A 6/8/2024 Lauren LeBlanc

From the Reviews :

"The Seventh Veil of Salome, Moreno-Garcia’s 10th novel, is an old Hollywood tale crossed with fire and brimstone. And like her previous works, it’s a compulsive page turner. (...) Moreno-Garcia builds momentum by contrasting foreshadowed catastrophe (interspersed throughout the novel are hints about a tragedy around the film) with a shrewd examination of faith and desire. Even in the seediest corners of Los Angeles, there’s always hope for a comeback story. Veils exist to be stripped away." - Lauren LeBlanc, The New York Times Book Review

The complete review 's Review :

The Seventh Veil of Salome is both the title of this novel as well as of the mid-1950s 'sword-and-sandal flick' around whose making the story centers. The movie is a pet project of director Max Niemann's -- already: "in the works forever" -- and:

Max was taking a big gamble on The Seventh Veil of Salome. William Dieterle had shot his own take on the story of the Biblical temptress two years before, with Rita Hayworth in the lead, no less. Normally, this would have killed our project immediately, but Max was a major director back then, and he had a lot of pull. Plus, he thought he had a fresh angle on Salome, something that would cash in on the sword-and-sandal craze yet differentiate the product.

I mean that I have always loved Salome. I don't know your movie script, but I know Lachmann's libretto and I know Strauss's music, and I think I know what it all means. Ah ! Ich habe deinen Mund geküsst, Jochanaan,"

(See also my novel, Salome in Graz, for lots more backstory and other versions of the Salome-story.)

She could have been Salome, no doubt about it. But she kept making dumb choices. [...] Bad crowd and lousy habits

"I haven't read the ending yet," Vera said. "The script I have is missing those pages. It says I dance, and then there's a blank page."

When Herod had visited his brother's palace, Salome's mother had danced the Dance of the Seven Veils for the court. Ever since then, it had become their dance. The dance she danced for Herod Antipas.

Salome dances the dance of the seven veils.

That single line was the only description of the climactic moment in Wilde's play. The script of The Seventh Veil of Salome was similarly sparse: she dances for a few minutes. It sounded easy on paper, it seemed achievable during rehearsals.

It was, in fact, impossible.

Gustave Moreau painted several versions of Salome, but in a movie you only get to show one shot. You can't show the alternative takes. You make a choice with the editor about what will be screened. You get one Salome instead of a multitude of Salomes. She either smiles or she weeps.

It's passion. It's madness on the stage. The intensity of feeling that gets under your skin. It's chasing a moment you'll never regain. It's loving, for the first time. When you love like that, I think, you'd like to tear your heart out.

Del Rey publicity page

Arcadia publicity page

Playlist

About the Author :

Mexican-Canadian author Silvia Moreno-Garcia was born in 1981.

