the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review
The
Literary Saloon
Archive
11 August 2024
11 August:
South Indian literature abroad | Kate Atkinson profile | Twenty-two years of the Literary Saloon
11 August 2024
- Sunday
South Indian literature abroad | Kate Atkinson profile
Twenty-two years of the Literary Saloon
South Indian literature abroad
In The Times of India they report on the Book Brahma Literature Festival -- looking in particular at Scholars: Make south Indian literary works accessible to global audience.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
Kate Atkinson profile
At The Guardian Alex Clark profiles the Case Histories-author, in Novelist Kate Atkinson: 'I do feel a need to prove myself'.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
Twenty-two years of the Literary Saloon
The complete review turned twenty-five earlier this year; this Literary Saloon weblog was a (not much) later addition, with the first post posted twenty-two years ago today.
Glad to see you still find it worth a visit !
Glad to see you still find it worth a visit !
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
© 2024 the complete review
