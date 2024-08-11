the
the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review

The Literary Saloon Archive

11 August 2024

11 August: South Indian literature abroad | Kate Atkinson profile | Twenty-two years of the Literary Saloon


11 August 2024 - Sunday

South Indian literature abroad | Kate Atkinson profile
Twenty-two years of the Literary Saloon

       South Indian literature abroad

       In The Times of India they report on the Book Brahma Literature Festival -- looking in particular at Scholars: Make south Indian literary works accessible to global audience.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Kate Atkinson profile

       At The Guardian Alex Clark profiles the Case Histories-author, in Novelist Kate Atkinson: 'I do feel a need to prove myself'.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Twenty-two years of the Literary Saloon

       The complete review turned twenty-five earlier this year; this Literary Saloon weblog was a (not much) later addition, with the first post posted twenty-two years ago today.
       Glad to see you still find it worth a visit !

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


