

the complete review - literature

Late Fragments



by

Charles Baudelaire



Flares, My Heart Laid Bare, Prose Poems, Belgium Disrobed

Translations of: Fusées ( Flares ) Mon cœur mis à nu ( My Heart Laid Bare ) Pauvre Belgique ( Belgium Disrobed )

Translated and with introductions by Richard Sieburth

Parts have been previously translated by, among others, Christopher Isherwood (in Intimate Journals (1930), Norman Cameron (My Heart Laid Bare and Other Prose Writings (1950), and Rainer J. Hanshe (My Heart Laid Bare (2017) and Belgium Stripped Bare (2019))

Our Assessment:



B : fascinating mix, with excellent but text-overwhelming supporting essays by the translator

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer London Rev. of Books . 16/3/2023 Ian Penman The NY Rev. of Books . 7/4/2022 Ange Mlinko Wall St. Journal . 8/7/2022 Sam Sacks The Washington Post . 11/5/2022 Michael Dirda

From the Reviews :

"Baudelaire’s final project looks like something W.C. Fields might have conceived during a more than usually pestilential hangover. (...) His prejudice is entirely without humour or discrimination. He’s made up his mind: nothing can possibly compare to Paris. (...) There’s something quite sad about it, like seeing someone you know having an alcoholic breakdown in the street, spitting and swearing at everyone and everything around them. Sieburth would have us believe it’s a grand satire, comparable to Swift. For me it’s nearer to Derek and Clive. This is Baudelaire with his dandy’s mask off, and it isn’t pleasant. There’s an awful strain of misogyny, and a weird fixation on bodies relieving themselves. It’s all rather excremental. (...) Baudelaire’s fragments frequently look less like serious literature and more like the delusive autofiction of a long-time drug addict: a superficial busyness of plans, schedules and endless to-do lists. (...) There are occasional flashes of the lovely prose stylist he once was." - Ian Penman, London Review of Books





"Sieburth’s lengthy introductions to each section carefully prepare the reader for the bombshells that follow. (...) The intensity of Baudelaire’s scorn increases with each section." - Ange Mlinko, The New York Review of Books





"Not only does it reprint the scribblings, random observations, inventories and disjecta membra of France’s second greatest poet (...) all this inchoate material is given context by Sieburth’s learned, elegantly written commentary. He is the perfect guide to these “fractured, almost cubist shards of a self-portrait, (...) Baudelaire’s jottings are bluntly honest, usually provocative, frequently ugly and misogynistic. Self-lashings alternate with self-help cliches. He practically flaunts his divided soul, torn between Sin and Redemption.presented in notations that often barely rise to the level of achieved sentences.”" - Michael Dirda, The Washington Post

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



The complete review 's Review :

Late Fragments collects several of Charles Baudelaire's late projects and efforts, practically all then only published posthumously. As translator Richard Sieburth notes in his Introduction, while Baudelaire seemed to almost always be bubbling over with ideas, he was less than impressive in his follow-through, not managing to actually complete very much -- hence also, as the title makes clear, most of what is assembled here is fragmentary. Among the bits presented here is a 'List of Titles' -- suggesting some (well, many: there are 112, though some are listed twice) projects he wanted to flesh out -- many promising-sounding, such as: 'Self-Cuckoldry or Incest', something on 'The Poet and the Historian (Carlyle and Tennyson)', 'My Beginnings', 'Symptoms of Ruin', and, simply: 'Death'.

Sieburth presents the material in several sections: a first part of 'Brevities' collects Flares, Hygiene, and My Heart Laid Bare, a second part of 'Works in Progress' collects Late Prose Poems and various Projects, while the third part presents Belgium Disrobed. Seven Appendixes collect a variety of other odds and ends.

The volume as a whole comes with a lengthy Introduction by Sieburth, as does then each individual part. Introductory and explanatory, this material provides a great deal of information about Baudelaire and his work -- both what's collected here and more generally. Accessible and informative, it all makes for a helpful companion-read to the text(s) but is perhaps too close to them: this is material (and presentation) that is better suited for a separate volume, a study of the 'Late Fragments'. With an often close reading -- including lengthy quotes from the material itself, including bits and pieces in their entirety -- Sieburth does more than merely introduce the texts, getting to much of the material before the reader has a chance to get to Baudelaire's words themselves. Given the fragmentary nature of much of the material, context is certainly helpful, but there is arguably -- certainly to my mind -- much too much of it here (the here being the issue; it would make for a great separate companion volume). (The texts are also footnote-annotated -- and for the most part that would suffice.)

Sieburth's Introductions do contain a lot of interesting information and perspective -- including titbits such as that:

It is estimated that Baudelaire's lifetime earnings from his literary work amounted to 14,000 francs -- 9,000 coming from his translations of Edgar Allan Poe and 5,000 from his original works -- roughly the equivalent of the salary that a midlevel bureaucrat of the period would have earned over three years of employment.

His Flares and My Heart Laid Bare, which blend explosions of misanthropic (and rottenly misogynistic) ugliness with sparks of aphoristic beauty, are best approached as Baudelaire's late experiments in the discipline of dandyism

Flares and My Heart Laid Bare are in a sense Baudelaire's commonplace books, containing quotations, recipes, prayers, sayings, reading notes, marginalia, and samplings of literary and journalistic styles.

Always be a poet, even in prose. The grand old style (nothing more beautiful than the commonplace).

Set to work immediately, even if the work be mediocre. It beats dreaming.

Do every day what duty and prudence commend.

If you worked every day, your life would be more bearable.

Work six days without respite.

The story of my translation of Edgar Poe.

The story of The Flowers of Evil, of the humiliation of being misunderstood, and of my trial.



The story of my relations with all the famous men of my age.

58 Honeymoon Nights (The trials. The new pair of boots. The prayer)

[...]

79 The Awaiting Father (Clown costume and toys, perhaps a short story)

[...]

89 Unknown Apartments (Places known and unknown, yet recognized. Dusty apartments. Moving days. Rediscovered books)

[...]

95 Sentenced to Death (for a misdeed forgotten by me but suddenly regained, after the Sentence)

The true Belgium. Belgium stark naked.

Belgium disrobed. Ludicrous Capital.

A Capital of Apes.

The Belgian has been hacked into stumps, yet still lives on. He's a worm one has forgotten to squash.

He's totally bête, but as resistant as a mollusk.

The tyranny of the weak/

Women.

Children.

Dogs.

Belgium.

- M.A.Orthofer, 11 August 2024

:

Charles Baudelaire at books and writers

About the Author :

French author Charles Baudelaire lived 1821 to 1867.

