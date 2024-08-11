|
A
Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.
to e-mail us:
support the site
|
Late Fragments
general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author
- Return to top of the page -
Our Assessment:
B : fascinating mix, with excellent but text-overwhelming supporting essays by the translator
See our review for fuller assessment.
From the Reviews:
- Return to top of the page -
The complete review's Review:
Late Fragments collects several of Charles Baudelaire's late projects and efforts, practically all then only published posthumously.
As translator Richard Sieburth notes in his Introduction, while Baudelaire seemed to almost always be bubbling over with ideas, he was less than impressive in his follow-through, not managing to actually complete very much -- hence also, as the title makes clear, most of what is assembled here is fragmentary.
Among the bits presented here is a 'List of Titles' -- suggesting some (well, many: there are 112, though some are listed twice) projects he wanted to flesh out -- many promising-sounding, such as: 'Self-Cuckoldry or Incest', something on 'The Poet and the Historian (Carlyle and Tennyson)', 'My Beginnings', 'Symptoms of Ruin', and, simply: 'Death'.
It is estimated that Baudelaire's lifetime earnings from his literary work amounted to 14,000 francs -- 9,000 coming from his translations of Edgar Allan Poe and 5,000 from his original works -- roughly the equivalent of the salary that a midlevel bureaucrat of the period would have earned over three years of employment.And his summings-up of some of the works give a good sense of what the reader can expect and how the pieces might be seen:
His Flares and My Heart Laid Bare, which blend explosions of misanthropic (and rottenly misogynistic) ugliness with sparks of aphoristic beauty, are best approached as Baudelaire's late experiments in the discipline of dandyismAnd:
Flares and My Heart Laid Bare are in a sense Baudelaire's commonplace books, containing quotations, recipes, prayers, sayings, reading notes, marginalia, and samplings of literary and journalistic styles.In the collection of Hygiene-flares, Baudelaire does suggest -- or remind himself -- to:
Always be a poet, even in prose. The grand old style (nothing more beautiful than the commonplace).Here and throughout, practically all is prose -- including then some very prosaic prose-poems -- but most of the bits are, at best, small and carefully formulated, along with much more that isn't more than mere jottings. It makes for a very mixed bag of collections in the first part here, from pithy claims -- "God is a scandal -- but a profitable one", or: "Commerce is, by its very essence satanic" -- to well-turned little put-downs such as: "This man is so unelegiac, so unethereal that he would revolt even a notary".
Of particular interest are the bits where Baudelaire seems to be trying to convince himself:
Set to work immediately, even if the work be mediocre. It beats dreaming.Or, for example:
Do every day what duty and prudence commend.Some is outright personal -- such as when he wonders: "Is my egoistic phase now over ?"
Already in My Heart Laid Bare there are prompts -- ideas for larger works -- such as:
The story of my translation of Edgar Poe.And then there are a variety of basically title-lists, of 'Poems to do', as well as for novels and short stories. In a few cases, there's parenthetical embellishment, suggesting some of where these might be going, such as:
58 Honeymoon Nights (The trials. The new pair of boots. The prayer)But even some where simply the title is given show their potential, such as: 'To Those Philosophers Who Enjoy Masked Balls' .....
Some ideas are more worked out: there's quite a bit of (hat-related) material in his 'Notes for the Elegy for Hats, for example -- and also the wistful observation: "How sad it is, all this solitary frivolity !" Mostly, however, there's only the grain of the idea -- a fascinating compendium, yet also disappointing in only being able to hint at what might have been .....
The eleven prose poems Sieburth includes here are the most substantial pieces -- and finished ones at that; some were even published during Baudelaire's lifetime (but more refused, and then published (slightly) posthumously). These are full-fledged little stories or anecdotes, certainly more prose than poetry; appealing enough, but a bit out of place in the otherwise so fragmentary collection.
The pièce de résistance of the collection is, without a doubt, the section 'Belgium Disrobed', consisting of the Argument for the Book of Belgium and then Selections from Belgium Disrobed. (Unfortunately, Sieburth limits himself to only a "substantial selection from Baudelaire's notes toward this unfinished book, slightly edited down in order to avoid their nearly verbatim repetition of identical observations", and only summarizing the newspaper clippings Baudelaire included.)
Baudelaire never settled on a title, but the list of 'Possible titles' already gives a good idea of what Baudelaire intended here:
The true Belgium. Belgium stark naked.So too his observation in his 'Preliminaries': "France seems quite barbaric, seen up close. But go to Belgium, and you will become less critical of your own country". What follows is a national take-down (with an emphasis on -- though certainly not limited to -- Brussels) of Bernhardian levels.
If early on he just bashes Brussels' blandness, by the end he's concluded:
The Belgian has been hacked into stumps, yet still lives on. He's a worm one has forgotten to squash.For good measure, he notes things such as: "Belgian hatred of all literature, and especially of La Bruyère".
His contempt, here as elsewhere isn't limited to Belgians; he's nasty about women throughout and -- while writing favorably of cats -- sums up also:
The tyranny of the weak/His attack on Belgium is so over the top, and so comprehensive, that its effect is largely comic; it's certainly impossible to take seriously. Presented in a shorthand of fragments, a fully written-out version as he apparently had planned would likely have resembled one of de Sade's monstrous works, but even as is it is, in its own way, spectacular. Horrible, certainly, and yet grand, too, in also being so obviously heart-felt (much as Thomas Bernhard's raging against Austria). A bizarre but fascinating piece of work.
Late Fragments is an interesting book -- or rather two, Sieburth's extensive commentary in his introductions a (too dominant) second part that almost suffocates the collection of Baudelaire's odds and ends. As Sieburth's accompanying essays suggest, the works of Baudelaire collected here are of greatest interest as a reflection of the writer's biography -- their literary merit is uneven, tending more towards being curiosities, though with some fine flashes -- but nevertheless they would likely be more enjoyable if allowed to stand more on their own, the footnotes that are provided certainly adequate annotation. (Sieburth's pieces are very good, indeed welcome, too -- just not here .....)
- M.A.Orthofer, 11 August 2024
- Return to top of the page -
- Return to top of the page -
French author Charles Baudelaire lived 1821 to 1867.
- Return to top of the page -
© 2024 the complete review