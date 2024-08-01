the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

|
the
Literary Saloon
the literary
weblog
at the
complete review
the weblog
about the saloon
support the site
archive
to e-mail us:
literary weblogs:
Books, Inq.
Bookninja
BookRiot
Critical Mass
Guardian Books
The Millions
MobyLives
NewPages Weblog
Omnivoracious
Page-Turner
PowellsBooks.Blog
Three Percent
Perlentaucher
Rép. des livres
Arts & Letters Daily
Bookdwarf
Buzzwords
The Millions
The Rumpus
Two Words
Waggish
See also: links page
|
|
|
|
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review
The
Literary Saloon
Archive
1 August 2024
1 August:
Pushkin Press acquires Gallic Books' list | The Goldenacre review
go to weblog
return to main archive
1 August 2024
- Thursday
Pushkin Press acquires Gallic Books' list | The Goldenacre review
Pushkin Press acquires Gallic Books' list
As The Bookseller reports, Pushkin Press expands further with acquisition of Gallic Books' list, as Pushkin Press has acquired Gallic Books' list of titles, with Gallic apparently winding down at the end of the year.
Muriel Barbery's The Elegance of the Hedgehog -- and her other titles -- is probably considered the big prize here, but to my mind the real treasure is the Pascal Garnier-list -- books such as How's the Pain ?.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
The Goldenacre review
The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Philip Miller's The Goldenacre.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
previous entries (21 - 31 July 2024)
archive index
- search the site -
- return to top of the page -
© 2024 the complete review
Main | the New | the Best | the Rest | Review Index | Links