the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review

The Literary Saloon Archive

1 August 2024

Pushkin Press acquires Gallic Books' list | The Goldenacre review


1 August 2024 - Thursday

Pushkin Press acquires Gallic Books' list | The Goldenacre review

       Pushkin Press acquires Gallic Books' list

       As The Bookseller reports, Pushkin Press expands further with acquisition of Gallic Books' list, as Pushkin Press has acquired Gallic Books' list of titles, with Gallic apparently winding down at the end of the year.
       Muriel Barbery's The Elegance of the Hedgehog -- and her other titles -- is probably considered the big prize here, but to my mind the real treasure is the Pascal Garnier-list -- books such as How's the Pain ?.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)


       The Goldenacre review

       The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Philip Miller's The Goldenacre.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)


