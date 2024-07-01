the
the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review

The Literary Saloon Archive

21 July 2024

21 July: Peter Blackstock Q & A | China Miéville/Keanu Reeves profile


go to weblog

return to main archive


21 July 2024 - Sunday

Peter Blackstock Q & A | China Miéville/Keanu Reeves profile

       Peter Blackstock Q & A

       Via I'm pointed to Tim Groenland's Q & A with the Grove Atlantic-editor in “A list that reflects the world”: An Interview with Peter Blackstock at Post45.
       It's part of their Issue 9: Editing American Literature, which includes some other interesting pieces, too.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       China Miéville/Keanu Reeves profile

       China Miéville and Keanu Reeves have collaborated on a novel, The Book of Elsewhere, apparently based on a popular comic book series -- see the official site, or pre-order your copy at Amazon.com, Bookshop.org, or Amazon.co.uk -- and at The Guardian Sam Leith profiles them, in ‘I wanted to do pulpy, hyper-violent action’: Keanu Reeves on his novel with China Miéville and the afterlife of The Matrix.

       Several books by Miéville are under review at the complete review -- e.g. Perdido Street Station -- but, while I do have and expect to get to the two volumes of Dial H, I don't think I'll be getting to this one. (Nothing by Reeves is under review at the site.)

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


