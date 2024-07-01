the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

|
|
|
|
|
21 July 2024
- Sunday
Peter Blackstock Q & A | China Miéville/Keanu Reeves profile
Peter Blackstock Q & A
Via I'm pointed to Tim Groenland's Q & A with the Grove Atlantic-editor in “A list that reflects the world”: An Interview with Peter Blackstock at Post45.
It's part of their Issue 9: Editing American Literature, which includes some other interesting pieces, too.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
China Miéville/Keanu Reeves profile
China Miéville and Keanu Reeves have collaborated on a novel, The Book of Elsewhere, apparently based on a popular comic book series -- see the official site, or pre-order your copy at Amazon.com, Bookshop.org, or Amazon.co.uk -- and at The Guardian Sam Leith profiles them, in ‘I wanted to do pulpy, hyper-violent action’: Keanu Reeves on his novel with China Miéville and the afterlife of The Matrix.
Several books by Miéville are under review at the complete review -- e.g. Perdido Street Station -- but, while I do have and expect to get to the two volumes of Dial H, I don't think I'll be getting to this one.
(Nothing by Reeves is under review at the site.)
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
