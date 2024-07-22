Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



A Maggot



by

John Fowles



B : strange but often compelling brew

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The Atlantic Monthly . 10/1985 Phoebe-Lou Adams Financial Times . 21/9/1985 R.L.Fox The Guardian . 19/9/1985 Robert Nye The LA Times . 6/11/1985 Eileen Warburton The New Republic . 7/10/1985 Julian Moynahan The NY Times . 2/9/1985 Herbert Mitgang The NY Times Book Rev. . 8/9/1985 Walter Miller jr. People . 23/9/1985 Campbell Geeslin Sunday Times . 22/9/1985 Peter Kemp Time . 9/9/1985 Christopher Porterfield The Times . 14/9/1985 Peter Stothard The Times . 19/9/1985 Stuart Evans The Washington Post . 7/9/1985 Webster Schott World Lit. Today . Summer/1986 J.P. Steinfeld

Review Consensus :



No consensus; most with some (and often great) reservations



From the Reviews :

"Mr. Fowles's story begins intriguingly (.....) Then it wanders off into religious fanaticism and black magic that no amount of expert prose can make anything but what it is -- foggy nonsense." - Phoebe-Lou Adams, The Atlantic Monthly





"The historian in me loathes it, but he combines his imagination with a very accessible style and whatever else. A Maggot does maintain a straightforward strand of mystery." - Robin Lane Fox, Financial Times





"Fowles, as always, is a clever pasticheur, and all the various voices ring quite true. (...) It may seem churlish to complain that what is wrong with A Maggot is that too much (ultimately) is revealed. Because Fowles can give so much narrative pleasure to the reader I don't want to discuss the exact nature of this revelation, but I must observe that the book seems to me to fall away sadly from the point where Ayscough finds the whore, Fanny, alias Rebecca Lee, and she is allowed to become the vehicle for some tawdry born-again Christian nonsense, and then even a peg on which the author (appearing in his own person it would seem) hangs various opinions regarding feminism, agnosticism, dissent, and the merits of that United Society of Believers in Christ's Second Appearing (commonly called Shakers)" - Robert Nye, The Guardian





"It weaves together arcane theology, vivid characters, some first-rate detective work, a touch of science fiction, feminism, and both historic and fictional documents." - Eileen Warburton, The Los Angeles Times





"How tricky can you get ? We expect prologues and epilogues to be places where a writer stands by his work, clears up problems, levels with the reader; yet this prologue and epilogue are studiedly evasive. (...) When I consider all these assorted possibilities and hypotheses, I become convinced that Fowles has failed to write a serious book. As he says, it is a maggot -- a whim doing the work of imagination." - Julian Moynahan, The New Republic





"Judged on its own -- and even against Fowles's own novels -- A Maggot is strewn with obstacles. The author uses a fictional method that is difficult to sustain for hundreds of pages: court depositions in question-and-answer form. As a result, the novel is repetitious and circuitous instead of artful and exciting. (...) (L)ong on atmosphere and short on narrative." - Herbert Mitgang, The New York Times





is strewn with obstacles. The author uses a fictional method that is difficult to sustain for hundreds of pages: court depositions in question-and-answer form. As a result, the novel is repetitious and circuitous instead of artful and exciting. (...) (L)ong on atmosphere and short on narrative." - "The structure of the novel is unconventional (...) Some of Mr. Fowles's characters seem made less of flesh than of myth." - Walter Miller jr., The New York Times Book Review





"If the title of this original, imaginative novel is explained, one of its major surprises will be destroyed (it has nothing to do with larvae, anyway). (...) In this novel, Fowles' truths create shimmering, indelible images." - Campbell Geeslin, People





"The real motive behind the suspense story he's so elaborately concocted, it transpires, has been to decoy the reader's interest along to a point where Fowles can bombard it with disquisitions on a subject he's become fascinated by." - Peter Kemp, Sunday Times





"(A)n unusual and consciously risky book. (...) Whether any novel should hinge on such built-in explanations is a debatable point. Still, in philosophical romances of this kind, part of the drama almost always lies in the author's own struggle with the material. That Fowles has shaped his with such inventive energy and intelligence is, in its quirky way, a remarkable achievement." - Christopher Porterfield, Time





"The book is a commentary on how our sense of self was first unlocked and the role in that process of political and religious dissent. (...) Now that in Mrs Thatcher's Britain it is fashionable to call oneself an individualist, John Fowles looks especially askance at that title. A Maggot is a powerful warning. It may be an influential one too." - Peter Stothard, The Times





is a powerful warning. It may be an influential one too." - "Always the champion of freethinking, enlightenment through experience, John Fowles not only portrays a venal, brutal age which bred dissent of the most extreme kind, as manifested by the religious sect of Shakers, whose founder appears at the very end of the novel, but he explores "inside that weird tense grammar does not allow, the imaginary present", the strange mystical territories of trance and illusion where forces of good and evil are transformed and confused in the eye of the beholder." - Stuart Evans, The Times





"John Fowles has done what he intended -- to please himself by making an historical novel out of a whim. But by almost every other measurement A Maggot is a disappointment. It's a prolonged mystery that remains a mystery. It's a morality tale propelled by an occult conversion to an aberrant form of Christianity. (...) John Fowles designs A Maggot to draw his reader into imaginative alliance with him through technical devices. (...) But Fowles can't or won't show us characters changing, mysteries unlocked, or plots concluded. He keeps the instructive pleasures of fiction to himself." - Webster Schott, The Washington Post





is a disappointment. It's a prolonged mystery that remains a mystery. It's a morality tale propelled by an occult conversion to an aberrant form of Christianity. (...) John Fowles designs to draw his reader into imaginative alliance with him through technical devices. (...) But Fowles can't or won't show us characters changing, mysteries unlocked, or plots concluded. He keeps the instructive pleasures of fiction to himself." - "(A) fantastic sexual and necromantic contrivance whose interweavings with the memories and imaginations of its witnesses allow no answers to be found. (...) Although significant, the novel's metafictional touchstones remain merely implications, commenting upon the narrative but never deflecting the reader from the old-fashioned, riveting mystery at hand. That mystery's final insolubility is the inevitable outcome of its twentieth century form" - Janis Paul Steinfeld, World Literature Today

The complete review 's Review :

'A maggot' is not really the most appealing of images, but a brief Prologue by the author tries its best to dispel would-be book-buyers' and readers' possible queasiness about what awaits, noting that:

A maggot is the larval stage of a winged creature; as is the written text, at least in the writer's hope. But an older though now obsolete sense of the word is that of whim or quirk.

What follows may seem like a historical novel; but it is not. It is maggot.

This particular last day of April falls in a year very nearly equidistant from 1689, the culmination of the English Revolution, and 1789, the start of the French; in a sort of dozing solstitial standstill, a stasis of the kind predicted by those today who see all evolution as a punctuated equilibrium, between those two zenith dates and all they stand for, at a time of reaction from the intemperate extremisms of the previous century, yet already hatching the seeds (perhaps even in that farthing and careless strew of fallen violets) of the world-changing upheaval to come.

love of property clashed head on with the other great credo of eighteenth-century England.

This was the belief that change leads not to progress, but to anarchy and disaster.

About the Author :

English author John Fowles lived 1926 to 2005.

