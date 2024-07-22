|
The complete review's Review:
'A maggot' is not really the most appealing of images, but a brief Prologue by the author tries its best to dispel would-be book-buyers' and readers' possible queasiness about what awaits, noting that:
A maggot is the larval stage of a winged creature; as is the written text, at least in the writer's hope. But an older though now obsolete sense of the word is that of whim or quirk.The promise of some whim or quirk -- that already sounds more inviting and intriguing .....
Without specifying which he means, Fowles ends his Prologue making clear that:
What follows may seem like a historical novel; but it is not. It is maggot.It is quite the whim, then, that follows -- though those readers hoping for an actual, familiar maggot will get more than their money's worth as well -- though here, in what also goes for the novel as a whole: "this was no true maggot nor living creature, but something of artifice".
Fowles' elaborate artifice begins in the form of a fairly traditional historical novel, with a long section describing five travelers making their way in "a remote upland in the far south-west of England" in 1736. They seem to be a man -- Mr. Brown -- and his nephew, Mr. Bartholomew (though: "They do not speak like nephew and uncle" ...), as well as a man called Jones, in service to Brown; deaf and mute servant Dick; and maid-girl Louise. The story is that they are on their way to Bideford, to visit Mr.Brown's wealthy sister -- but it is quickly made clear that things -- and they -- are not quite what and who they seem (or would like to be taken for, at least).
Although deferring to the uncle, it is the would-be Bartholomew that is clearly in charge, and Louise is no maid -- and no lady, either. Bartholomew has hired an actor to play his uncle, and a prostitute to present herself as Louise -- and Brown is not even to accompany him on the final part of the trip, but rather to go on his way at a fork in the road ahead.
So go the first fifty pages of the novel, in detailed description -- and with some observations from a modern perspective as well, Fowles carefully avoiding presenting the narrative solely in and of its times and repeatedly reminding the reader of the contemporary vantage point from which they are engaging with the text (e.g.: "A twentieth-century mind, could it have journeyed back and taken on the sensibilities and eyes of those two betterclass travellers riding that day into the town" ...). Aspects of the masquerade are also already hinted at or revealed, including some of the true identities ("Jones, that is Farthing", for example).
The first of several facsimile-pages of a 'Historical Chronicle' then follows this first section, allowing Fowles to show other conditions and circumstances of the times -- a survey of some of the news of the day --, with more of these interspersed throughout the novel, followed then by a short newspaper article describing the discovery of a body some two months after the travelers had passed through the area. It is Dick, apparently hanged by his own hand.
Much of the novel then takes the form of depositions of sorts collected by lawyer Henry Ayscough -- "also a barrister, a very different kettle of fish from the mere attorney", here acting on behalf of a client who looks to discover what happened to the travelers. The depositions -- taken over months -- take the form of simple, unadorned dialogue; there are also some letters Ayscough and others write, as well as brief sections of novelistic description, but most of the novel is in the simple form of questions and answers.
Ayscough conducts a thorough investigation, interviewing first those who interacted with the odd quintet, and then with those members he can root out -- the actor who played the uncle; Timothy Farthing, who played Jones; and the prostitute called Louise, called also Fanny, Rebecca Hocknell, -- and Rebecca Lee. It is the story of the man who organized the whole thing that Ayscough wants to learn about, however, much more than simply what might have driven Dick to suicide -- and it takes a while before the pieces here begin to fit together.
It is Rebecca Lee who is questioned at greatest length, and who can provide the most information if not necessarily insight into the circumstances and what happened. There's a lot to this, from her having slept with Dick -- and not having slept with the man called Bartholomew ... -- but the biggest revelation is what happened at the end of the road, as it were, when the remaining trio of Bartholomew, Dick, and her reach their destination (with Jones/Farthing watching from afar). As Ayscough says when she gives her version of events: "this would tax the most credulous fool in Christendom". And, indeed, it is, to say the least, a fantastical tale.
It all makes for a very odd story -- an origin story, ultimately, (of the Shakers), which Fowles builds on the English conditions of that time -- having noted early on already that the story begins when:
This particular last day of April falls in a year very nearly equidistant from 1689, the culmination of the English Revolution, and 1789, the start of the French; in a sort of dozing solstitial standstill, a stasis of the kind predicted by those today who see all evolution as a punctuated equilibrium, between those two zenith dates and all they stand for, at a time of reaction from the intemperate extremisms of the previous century, yet already hatching the seeds (perhaps even in that farthing and careless strew of fallen violets) of the world-changing upheaval to come.Midway through he diagnoses the age more closely, noting the: "profound respect for right of property; this united all society but the lowest, and dictated much of its behaviour, its opinions, its thinking" -- but also that:
love of property clashed head on with the other great credo of eighteenth-century England.Fowles' take on this, and some of the religious movements of the day is interesting -- and certainly interestingly presented -- though it is really far out there, too. Really far.
The investigation-framework makes for solid suspense, too, but A Maggot is certainly not you usual mystery-story -- and also offers fewer of the satisfactions expected from such (though there are some neat revelations as some of the pieces come to fit together). On the other hand, Fowles manages to surprise with some of his invention, too, as this novel goes to some very unusual and certainly unexpected places ..... But, as Fowles had also warned, this may look like an historical novel but isn't (just) quite that either, and those expecting or hoping for that will be somewhat disappointed (or befuddled).
An odd, odd piece of work, but certainly an intriguing one, both in its presentation and its greater ambitions (addressed also in an Epilogue, in which the author again steps to the fore and explains some of what he has meant to do).
- M.A.Orthofer, 22 July 2024
English author John Fowles lived 1926 to 2005.
