the complete review - fiction

The Understory



by

Saneh Sangsuk



Thai title: เจ้าการะเกด

Translated by Mui Poopoksakul

Our Assessment:



B+ : well-told, and thoroughly engaging

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Publishers Weekly A 20/12/2023 .

From the Reviews :

"Sangsuk spins an evocative narrative of magic, storytelling, and the cost of economic progress in Thailand. (...) This is transfixing." - Publishers Weekly

The complete review 's Review :

The Understory centers around Luang Paw Tien, a Buddhist abbot in the Thai village of Praeknamdang. He is not: "your comme il faut sort of monk", but despite his: "unmonkly peccadilloes" he is the revered and much-loved town elder in 1967, when he is ninety-three years old.

Luang Paw Tien: "secretly harbored ambitions of becoming a writer himself", and besides trying his hand at writing down episodes of his life-story, he also enjoys regaling the locals -- especially the children -- with his stories. The Understory presents both the then-present-day of Praeknamdang, as well as then Luang Paw Tien's stories of his youth -- what then amounts to the tale of why he chose to become a monk at the age of twenty, more than seven decades earlier.

We're told about his stories that:

Nearly all of them were meant as frivolous entertainment and nothing more, and nearly none had a moral.

- M.A.Orthofer, 24 July 2024

:

About the Author :

Thai author Saneh Sangsuk (เสน่ห์ สังข์สุข, publishing in THai as Dan-arun Saengthong (แดนอรัญ แสงทอง)) was born in 1957.

